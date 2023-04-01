Originally published March 30 at KTVB.COM.
Roaring Springs Waterpark announced it is opening (weather permitting) on May 6, but it also has announced the addition of a major expansion in the park that will be completed on May 31.
Roaring Springs Waterpark announced it is opening (weather permitting) on May 6, but it also has announced the addition of a major expansion in the park that will be completed on May 31.
The new expansion will have a wave action river, an adventure pool, seven slides, and Geyser Grill, a new bar, and 16 luxury cabanas and additional parking.
"Our leadership team has visited waterparks all around the world, and we're excited to bring some the highest-quality, most-fun water rides to Idaho," Roaring Springs CEO Pat Morandi said. "This expansion will make Roaring Springs one of the largest waterparks in the U.S., provide outstanding entertainment for families, and create jobs for both young adults and professionals. All of this is made possible by the long-time valued support of our community, and our tremendous partnership with the city of Meridian."
The new expansion, Camp H2O, is an interactive water playground and is kid-friendly.
The new expansion is only the beginning of a seven-part phase to expand the waterpark, located at 400 W. Overland Road in Meridian.
"I am excited to see the continued investment that will nearly double the summer fun at Roaring Springs. They are a great community partner who has been committed to providing safe entertainment for our families, but also job opportunities for our youth," Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said. "As they continue to grow, they are helping us achieve our vision for Meridian to be the West's premier community in which to live, work and raise a family."
