Roaring Springs Waterpark

Roaring Springs Waterpark is located at 400 W. Overland Road in Meridian. The park's CEO has announced several major additions ahead of the park's  opening.

 Courtesy of Roaring Springs

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published March 30 at KTVB.COM.

Roaring Springs Waterpark announced it is opening (weather permitting) on May 6, but it also has announced the addition of a major expansion in the park that will be completed on May 31.

Recommended for you

Load comments