Roaring Springs opens for the season on Saturday, with the opening of the water park’s new expansion not far behind.
Opening day of the expansion, including three new attractions, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31. The park’s first bar, Geyser Grill, is also slated to open.
All of the new attractions nod to Idaho’s wilderness and what the state is known for culturally. Camp IdaH20 is a play structure featuring Idaho wildlife and a 650-gallon “tipping tater” that makes a large cascade when it spills. The Class 5 Canyon is a “whitewater river.” And Critter Crossing is a pool that has flat log, fish, and beaver floats that visitors can balance on to cross, or use to play water basketball, according to a press release about the event.
New luxury cabanas and additional parking spaces were also part of the development.
The opening marks the completion of the first of seven phases of the park’s master plan, which includes plans to expand the park by 40% over a decade.
While the park does not release attendance numbers, Chief Marketing Officer Tiffany Quilici said via email that the expansion serves to “both keep pace with the growth of the Treasure Valley and the increasing number of visitors to our area, as well as to keep the waterpark experience fun and fresh for our guests.”
This year marks the park’s 24th season, according to the release.