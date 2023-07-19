Goldrun fire

The Goldrun Fire, burning north of Boise in Gem County, spread to around 800 acres by Wednesday morning. 

 Idaho Department of Lands

A wildfire that started Tuesday evening in grasslands north of Ola, in upper Gem County, spread overnight and remained uncontrolled Wednesday afternoon. Efforts to contain the fire that is moving into timber and moving toward High Valley has prompted road closures in the area.

According to a release Wednesday afternoon from Gem County: 

