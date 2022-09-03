Support Local Journalism


Editor’s note: This is the first in a periodic series on contested races and contests on Idaho’s November general election ballot.

BOISE — When two of the three candidates vying in the GOP primary to be Idaho’s next chief state elections officer denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, that drew national attention.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who is running for Idaho Secretary of State, announces endorsements from three former Idaho governors, including Butch Otter, second from right, during a news conference in the state Capitol rotunda on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

