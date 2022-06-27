Idaho Sen. Jim Risch made a surprise trip to Ukraine over the weekend, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visited the cities of Kyiv, Irpin and Hostomel, viewed destruction and battle sites, and heard first-hand accounts of Russian atrocities.
Russian missiles hit Kyiv on Sunday morning, CNN reported, killing one and wounding at least six as they struck a residential apartment block and a kindergarten. Risch was on a train from Lviv to Kyiv at the time. “Our train stopped and we were held up not knowing what reason,” he said in a telephone interview from Brussels late Monday.
“We didn’t know until we got to Kyiv that the attack had taken place. They launched over a dozen missiles — the Ukrainians got all but three of them,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and made the trip in his official capacity.
“But I’ll tell you, that did not dampen the enthusiasm of the Ukrainians for having a normal Sunday afternoon,” he marveled. In Kyiv, a city of 2 million, “People were going to church, pushing children in buggies on sidewalks, going to parks and amusement parks, the restaurants were all full. … You’d never know that there was a war going on.”
Risch said his meeting with Zelenskyy that afternoon was at “their version of the White House, heavily fortified. We had a really good meeting for about an hour and a half,” and covered both classified and non-classified topics.
“I’m no stranger to him,” Risch said. “I’ve talked to him before, but never before in person. He knew who I was and where I was on the issue.”
Video snippets of the meeting that Zelenskyy posted on Instagram showed Zelenskyy, in a black T-shirt, welcoming Risch into an ornate office with a warm handshake, and the two meeting around a table with several staffers for intense discussions.
“You’ve got good help in D.C.,” Risch tells Zelenskyy in the video, as the Ukrainian president nods and says “Yeah.” Risch says, “Oksana is everywhere,” an apparent reference to Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova.
The video then skips ahead to Risch saying, “I came here because I wanted to hear what you have to say.”
“You can hear about all this stuff in Washington,” Risch told the Idaho Press. “There is no substitute for being on the ground and talking to the people where it happened and (who) are affected by this.”
Risch said he helped craft the recently approved $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine that passed May 20. “It isn’t nearly spent yet,” he said. “That’s going to go a long ways yet.” He said he didn’t know if more would be needed. “We are where we are right now, overseeing what’s being spent and that it’s being spent carefully,” he said, “making sure the Ukrainians are using it to win the war.”
The Hill, the Washington, D.C. newspaper that covers Congress, reported that Zelenskyy said in a Monday statement that the two discussed the situation on the frontline of the war against Russia, deepening bilateral defense cooperation, strengthening sanctions and to “finally recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.”
Risch said the Foreign Relations Committee passed a resolution “that names Russia and recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism,” a designation that he said has significant consequences. “It hasn’t passed the Senate yet, but it just came out of the Foreign Relations Committee. We’ll be pushing to get that passed in the Senate and on to the House as soon as Congress takes up again.”
Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv regional military administration, tweeted photos with Risch on Monday, and wrote, “He saw with his own eyes the consequences of the crimes of the Russian army. I am grateful to international partners for their strong support.” Kuleba also identified Risch as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; he’s actually the ranking member and former chairman.
Risch said he made the trip with three staff members, one of whom is fluent in Ukrainian. He said he meets frequently with Ukrainian officials and has been in close touch with the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States. “Almost always, the last thing I hear out the door is, ‘When are you coming to Ukraine?’” he said.
It was Risch’s first major official overseas trip since 2016; he was the only senator on the trip. He also went to Poland, where he met with officials and visited the 82nd Airborne’s post that’s handling distribution of assistance to Ukraine.
He was supposed to take a train from Poland to Lviv, but the train was canceled, “so we had to drive.” Around midnight, he arrived at the Ukrainian border, where he described “two lines, one of trucks, one of cars. … They were miles long. And each of those vehicles was waiting three days to get into Ukraine.”
At the border, the delegation shifted from its U.S. military escorts to Ukrainian security escorts. “We had Marine help on this one,” Risch said, “but they don’t go into Ukraine. It’s the policy the administration has of not putting military on the ground in Ukraine. Therefore, we had to arrange with the Ukrainians for security there.”
“Some of them were light armed, some of them were heavily armed, and we had a number of vehicles,” he said.
Risch said he’s been to other war zones, including in Iran, Afghanistan, Israel and Mozambique, but it was the first time he’s been to one where people were rebuilding even as the war continues. “Virtually every bridge we took … we crossed bridges that had been rebuilt since the invasion on Feb. 24,” he said. “The Ukrainians themselves blew up the bridges, because they wanted to stop the Russians from advancing. They’ve done an amazing amount of work.”
Irpin took “very significant damage,” he said, with about 70% of its buildings destroyed. “They were very proud of the fact that as soon as they pushed the Russians back, they had electricity and water back up and running in a matter of days.”
“Ukraine can win this war, but only if we help get it what it needs, before it needs it,” he said in a statement. “I was taken aback by the atrocities I saw firsthand in Irpin and Hostomel, and we cannot stand by and watch these happen again. I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the Biden Administration uses the authorities Congress has given to provide President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian defense forces exactly what they need to end this conflict. Ukraine must win this fight.”
Risch is the top minority member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and chaired the panel before Republicans narrowly lost control of the Senate to Democrats; the current chair is Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey.
Risch said, “I thought it would be appropriate to get on the ground in Ukraine. So we had been talking about this for some time. We picked dates about a month ago.”
After his meeting with Zelenskyy, he visited the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and met with officials there, then took the train back to Lviv, an overnight trip. Arriving early in the morning, he traveled to the border with Ukrainian security, walked across the border, “and again, U.S. security took over that point,” he said. Risch then traveled from Poland to Brussels, where he’ll give a speech to the German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum on Tuesday, then return to Washington.
“We have undertaken supporting Ukraine,” Risch said. “We’re Americans, we support any freedom-loving people, any people who want a democracy, any people who want to throw off the shackles of communism and authoritarianism. This was started by Ronald Reagan. He spent eight years bringing down the Iron Curtain.”
“Now it’s apparent that Putin wants to put the old USSR back together again,” Risch said, citing Russia’s invasion and capture of two regions of Georgia in 2008 and of the Crimea in 2014. In now trying to take over Ukraine, Risch said, “He made a horrible mistake in many respects,” not anticipating both the fierce resistance of the Ukrainian people and the backing of the United States. “Ronald Reagan’s legacy is not going to be abandoned,” Risch said. “We are going to stand up for people like the Ukrainians who want a democratic form of government.”