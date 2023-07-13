Jim Risch with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Sen. Jim Risch, right, R-Idaho, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year in Kyiv.

 Courtesy of Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 11 by the Spokesman-Review.

WASHINGTON — As leaders from NATO countries kicked off a two-day summit in Lithuania’s capital Tuesday, with the annual meeting dominated by the war in Ukraine, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee called the alliance “the most successful political and defensive organization that’s ever been on the face of the planet.”

Recommended for you

Load comments