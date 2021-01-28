Idaho's U.S. senators are cosponsoring a bill to prevent the Biden administration from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters without approval from Congress.
Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo of Idaho praised the bill introduced by Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis on Thursday, called the Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act of 2021. It's cosponsored by a quarter of the Senate, according to a press release from Risch's office.
“Energy and mineral development on federal lands provides affordable electricity to homes across America, and any effort to curtail production would threaten our nation’s energy independence and greatly reduce funding for federal conservation efforts,” Crapo said in a statement.
Risch said, "Now is the time to develop our resources here at home, not diminish them.”
Idaho's mineral resources, including gold, silver, zinc, and phosphate, Crapo said, "which provide high-paying, quality jobs across the state. Senator Lummis’ legislation ensures Idaho’s mineral resources can continue to be responsibly developed in accordance with federal law.”
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed executive orders to pause oil and gas leasing on federal land and targeting subsidies for those industries.
The directives aim to conserve 30% of the country’s lands and waters in the next 10 years, double the nation's offshore wind energy, and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet, among other changes.
“We can’t wait any longer'' to address the climate crisis, Biden said. ”We see with our own eyes. We know it in our bones. It is time to act.''
Includes reporting from The Associated Press.