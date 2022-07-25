Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Lucky Peak Nursery Manager Sara Wilson opened the greenhouse door, revealing rows of fluffy-looking, bottlebrush-shaped baby conifer trees.

The nursery, located east of Highway 21, was built in the 1959 to grow plants for the U.S. Forest Service to restore landscapes affected by wildfires or other events, such as insect or weather damage, Wilson said. It is one of six such nurseries, and the site also hosts a seed “extractory” for cleaning seeds, one of just two standalone operations in the nation, she said.

Lucky Peak Tree nursery

Sara Wilson sorts through samples in the seed lab at the U.S. Forest Service’s Lucky Peak tree nursery on Monday.
Lucky Peak Tree nursery

Small trees grow in the greenhouse at the U.S. Forest Service’s Lucky Peak tree nursery on Monday.
Lucky Peak Tree nursery

Sara Wilson shows off the roots of a young tree in the greenhouse of the U.S. Forest Service’s Lucky Peak tree nursery on Monday.

Erin Banks Rusby is a reporter with the Idaho Press. She covers Canyon County, including agriculture, education, and government.

