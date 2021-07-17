BOISE — On Wednesday, the display screens at the front of the National Weather Service Boise’s office at the National Interagency Fire Center flickered with images of red-hot flames and satellite images of plumes of smoke, including from a fire in central Idaho.
“I don’t know if it’s crossed the Salmon (river) yet,” said the meteorologist manning the fire weather desk.
“It’s blowing north today, so maybe some embers will get across,” Meteorologist in Charge Mike Cantin said. “That’s not good.”
The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), located east of the airport, was created in the 1960s as the Boise Interagency Fire Center to avoid duplication of fire monitoring and firefighting efforts.
The center includes nine federal and state agencies and organizations and around 650 employees, though the number of employees rises in the summer.
For example, A DOD liaison works at the center in the summertime to coordinate military support, Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Bilbao said. The U.S. Department of Defense was the last to join.
Today, the center’s work is more important than ever as each passing year seems to bring a record-breaking fire season and fire seasons now last all year long.
NIFC is basically the hub of wildland firefighting.
The center’s different agencies each have different responsibilities but they “work together to establish policy, exchange information, and train personnel,” the center’s website says.
“NIFC, you’ve got national level planning and moving of resources, and so our fire area is covering southeastern Oregon, central and southwest Idaho,” Cantin, the meteorologist, said. “We’re taking care of their forecast.”
A coordinated effortOnce firefighting resources — ranging from personnel to equipment — start to run out at the regional level, the National Interagency Coordination Center gets involved.
The center is the national part of the three-tier dispatch system. The first dispatch level is the local level and the next dispatch level is the geographic level, said Sean Dunn, NICC emergency operations coordinator.
The local dispatch centers are the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management districts, which dispatch their own resources. When those federal agencies run out of people to send, they place orders to the geographic levels, Dunn said.
Boise is in the Great Basin geographic area. There’s a local center here, but the Great Basin Geographic Area Coordination Center is in Salt Lake City.
As the planning level increases, the National Multi-Agency Coordination Group gets more involved. The group includes representatives from all the federal agencies. They meet every day at 10 a.m. to go over the fire situation nationally, Dunn said.
At the meeting, the group sets priorities which it communicates to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
“We try to help implement that strategy they’re going for,” Dunn said. “That’s kind of the three-tiered system.”
A map of all 10 geographic areas hangs on the wall in a NICC room. Here, employees work in rows: the first for equipment and supplies, the second for aircraft. The back row is overhead and crews.
Other entities can make requests for resources through Incident Resource Ordering Capability.
NICC even has national contracts for showers and caterers. But that’s only when incidents get big enough, Dunn said.
Plus, there are international agreements with Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.
“There’s times when they’re busy and we’re busy so we can’t help each other out,” Dunn said. “In Australia, their fire season is during our winter, so we’ll trade.”
Better resources, better planningThe technology in use at NIFC and deployed by wildland firefighters nationwide is a vast improvement from the old days of fighting wildfires.
Until 1940, wildfires were fought by people hiking into fires, directed by radio from aircraft, according to an August 1985 New York Times article.
Radios are still in the picture but there are more of them available and the technology is better.
NIFC is home to the National Interagency Incident Communications Division Radio Cache, which has more than $25 million worth of equipment — enough to support about 32,000 firefighters or 53 major disasters at one time.
The cache’s current equipment includes 12,500 handheld radios, 600 repeaters and other ancillary equipment, said Incident Communications Operations Specialist Mike Tuominen, standing in between newly bare shelves.
“With the fire activity we have going on right now, especially in the northern Rockies,” he said, “we’re using up a lot of equipment and we’ve got more orders coming in.”
On a busy day, the division uses 225,000 batteries, Tuominen said.
They track the radios electronically, but on the walls are hundreds of slots for T-cards. The cards are color-coded by the kind of radio and organized by available, unavailable and assigned to different incidents.
“We don’t have a lot of stuff available right now,” he said.
Men work on radios, wiping them down and using tools at a long workspace.
Orders come through NICC, but the division doesn’t always fill them. Some items such as satellite phones are always in short supply.
Near the avionics shop, where planes are inspected, a photo of infrared mapping from the 1980s hangs on the wall. Thanks to ever-improving technology the time between the flight recording the images and firefighters receiving the maps has been cut significantly since then, Tuominen said.
In the ‘80s it would take six to eight hours to get the map to the fire. Now the fire can be sent via the internet and get to the fire in about an hour, he said.
Even with all the technological improvements, fighting fires still requires people and firefighting is dangerous work. Close to 20 firefighters lost their lives on June 30, 2013, in the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona.
This month, two firefighters died in Arizona, which means their plaques will be added to a ribbon-shaped memorial on the campus. The plaques often have trinkets resting on them, mini firetrucks or convertibles or animal figurines. Some leave rocks or shells or hearts.
Earlier this year, a smokejumper from Wyoming died from injuries sustained while parachuting to a New Mexico fire.
SmokejumpersBoise is home to one of two BLM jump bases in the U.S. The other one is in Fairbanks, Alaska. The U.S. Forest Service has about 320 smokejumpers and seven bases, including ones in Grangeville, Idaho and McCall, Idaho.
The Boise jump base employs some 75 to 80 jumpers every season, according to NIFC’s website. During the fire season, these jumpers are based out of satellite locations in the Great Basin, depending on where the need is.
Think of smokejumpers as the special forces of wildland firefighting. Typically only firefighters with some wildland firefighting experience are hired as smokejumpers. Training smokejumpers takes about five weeks and is so rigorous that 30 to 50 percent of those who start the program don’t finish.
Idaho has a long history with smokejumping. The first smokejumpers dropped into the Nez Perce National Forest in Idaho in 1940.
The smokejumper building, which has a tower with the NIFC logo rising above it, has equipment and a sign with the posted jump totals.
“IF YOU FEEL YOUR JUMP TOTALS ARE INCORRECT, SEE THE CREW SUP OFFICE OR O’KEEFE,” a sign taped to the wall said. “BRING YEARLY TOTALS IN ORDER TO TRACK AND CORRECT ANY ERRORS.”
A skull and crossbones with BLM SMOKEJUMPERS written underneath looks down from an upper level. In the big room, skulls with antlers and pictures of smokejumpers line the walls.
Like Amazon, but for firefightersInside the Great Basin Cache warehouse, Materials Handler Supervisor Eric Livermore said the cache is supporting the Mud Lick fire out of the Salmon-Challis area. As of Thursday that fire had burned more than 6,600 acres and was just 40 percent contained.
The Great Basin Cache is one of 15 National Interagency Support Caches and its inventory includes more than 1,800 different items, which are constantly on the move.
“Pretty much a truck a day at this point,” said Livermore, whose voice was hoarse from the smoke, as he stood in a warehouse on the center’s campus wearing an NIFC hat. “Just to help in any way we can. That’s typically what our fire season looks like if we’re not supporting our own incidents, then we’re supporting other caches that are supporting incidents.”
The Great Basin Cache warehouse holds around a $30 million inventory, he said.
It’s distributed based on need and inventory, but recently, the need has been great and the trucks going out have been 26-foot box vans.
“When we’re really busy, it’s organized chaos. At any moment, our priorities could change. We could be preparing to send a truck to northern Idaho and then one of our own incidents puts in an order,” he said. “At the flip of a coin, we have to switch gears.”
On average, the warehouse employees come in at 6 a.m. and send drivers out onto the road. Mornings include shipping orders to incidents and then orders from cache to cache. Afternoons involve cleaning and inventory.
“There have been years, and one of my first years here, I just remember, what hair I have, I’m pulling it out,” he said. “You’d fill one order that had, say, 200 line items on it, and that’s a fairly large order … it would just be back to back to back for four or five incidents.”
Predicting the weatherIn 2021, many employees in the field group of the Remote Sensing/Fire Weather Support Unit are still under maximum teleworking, which started in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have workbenches set up at home, rather than working from the Remote Automatic Weather Stations (RAWS) building at NIFC.
The support unit maintains 1,800 weather stations throughout the United States. In total, there are about 2,800, Remote Sensing Electronics Technician Justin Dopp said. The field group in the unit maintains the majority of the Bureau of Land Management weather stations, about 300.
“The data that comes from (the stations) is used for wildfire applications,” Dopp said.
In the back of the facility, the unit has to have a person onsite.
“This is where we calibrate all of our relative humidity air temperature sensors and fuel moisture, fuel (temperature) sensors,” Dopp said. “We have to run them through an actual humidity chamber.”
All the weather sensors report rain, wind speed, wind direction, air temperature, fuel temperature and fuel moisture, among other indicators.
But for now, much of the West, including Boise, remains hot and bone dry. There could be moisture in the forecast next week, Cantin, the meteorologist, said.
“Rain is good,” he said. “But this time of year, when rain comes, it usually comes with lightning. We don’t want that. It’s better to just stay dry.”
{strong style=”font-size: 1em;”}Worst fire season in years?{/strong}After years of Western drought, 2021 is shaping up to be one of the worst fire seasons in the nation’s history. From its Boise headquarters, the center is trying to coordinate the response while the nation sits at planning Level 5 — the highest possible. At Level 5, a majority of the nation’s firefighting resources are committed due to the large amount of wildland fire activity across the nation, according to NIFC’s website.
As of July 15, there had already been 34,411 wildfires that had burned 2,255,218 million acres. The 34,411 fires are the second most of any year this decade and it’s not even August.
On July 9, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfires in Idaho and mobilized the Idaho National Guard, enabling Guard troops to respond both with firefighters and aircraft. “We need all hands on deck,” Little said in a statement.
Idaho, Montana and Arizona each had more than 10 large wildfires burning within their borders as of Friday.
“On top of extreme drought in many parts of Idaho, we are in the middle of a prolonged, regional excessive heat wave,” Little said in a Tuesday news release. “Fires burning in other states are putting strain on the availability of firefighting resources across the West.”
Recent weather hasn’t given much reason for optimism.
The National Weather Service reports that June 2021 tied June 2015 as the hottest June on record in Boise, going back to 1875. Highs in Boise equaled or exceeded 90 on 20 days, which set a new record. The previous June record for days over 90 degrees was 16 days in 1876 and 2015.
In the first 14 days of July, Boise’s daily high temperature topped 100 degrees eight times and hit 99 three times.
At NIFC, they’re prepared for whatever the rest of the fire season may bring.
“We’re right at the cusp where it could turn into (being really busy),” Warehouse Supervisor Livermore said. “Right on the verge.”