Rick Visser, the sole Republican on the Board of Ada County Commissioners, will retire from his position effective March 30.
Visser's replacement will be chosen by Gov. Brad Little from candidates selected by the Ada County Republican Central Committee, according to Ada County Spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan.
Visser graduated from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1990 and practiced law in Idaho in the years after. He taught at Boise State University as an adjunct professor before joining the Idaho Innocence Project as the staff attorney and director. He retired from teaching at BSU in 2013. Visser also served as the Concordia Dean's Law Advisory Council, as a volunteer coach in youth sports and in other positions in the Ada County community where he has lived with his wife, three children and one grandchild for the past 40 years.
A call to Visser was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.
This story will be updated.