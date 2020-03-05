BOISE — A bill unpopular with local government officials to freeze local government tax collections is headed to the full Senate, where it will be open to changes.
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, is proposing amendments he says will soften the blow of a proposed bill from House Majority Leader Mike Moyle to local governments and slow property tax increases to residents at the same time. House Bill 409, which was originally proposed to freeze increases to property tax collections for a year, is now headed to the Senate's amending order, the 14th Order, where Rice hopes to lengthen the time period of the freeze and give local governments some allowed increases while an interim committee meets to look at structural changes to the tax system overall.
At the end of a hearing in the Senate Local Government & Taxation Committee on Thursday afternoon, only Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, voted against the motion to send the bill to the amending order; he favored killing it instead.
Rice's suggested amendments include capping local government tax collection increases at 4% annually and extending the period of the pause from one year to three years to allow an interim committee to meet. Revenue from expiring urban renewal districts would also be collected under his proposed changes.
While those are the changes Rice hopes to make, bills sent to the Senate's amending order are open to amendments from any senator.
Under current Idaho law, localities can increase tax collections from property taxes up to 3% each year, plus any additional increases due to the value of new construction and annexation. Rice's proposed limit would be a flat 4%.
In committee, he admitted freezing the tax collections would not totally solve crushing property tax increases due to rapidly rising property values and the shift of values from commercial property to residential, but said it is a good start.
“This is intended to be a time out, not something punitive towards our local governments, but it is something that will leave them not able to increase as much as some of them feel like they would like to or feel they need to. But it also strikes a balance with the citizens who just can’t afford to pay more,” Rice said.
Several representatives from local government agencies testified against the bill, including the executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties and Ada County Commissioner Kendra Kenyon. She said the county is lagging far behind in infrastructure improvements needed to pay for services like its over-crowded jail, an aging coroner’s office and necessary emergency response facilities to keep up with the needs of the booming population.
“With this type of freeze, Ada County is absolutely going to be devastated, I’m afraid,” she said.
Several residents testified for the bill, saying rapidly increasing property tax bills have strained their budgets to the breaking point and relief is necessary. Moyle testified at the end to tell the committee to listen to the residents in need and not amend the bill.
“I’ve watched what’s happened today and you hear people getting the money saying they’re not getting enough and people giving the money saying they can’t afford to give more,” he said. “This is not a bad bill the way it’s written today.”