Retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans was 46 years old when she was injured in combat.
The injuries affected her short-term memory, organ function and left her deaf.
“Hearing was the hardest thing because I was a hearing person,” Evans said. “But I was hearing one morning, and not by the end of the day.”
During her 18-month recovery, Evans said the VA suggested she learn how to lipread rather than learning sign language — that way, she could communicate with everyone, not just those who know sign language.
But Evans, a Texas native and Maine resident, said she lost so much more than her hearing.
One of her coping mechanisms was running — but her recent disabilities made that seemingly safe activity dangerous. One day, while she was on a run a biker hit Evans, throwing her into traffic on the road. Needless to say, her doctor wasn’t pleased.
“I lost my career because of my injuries, my passion and purpose in life,” she said. “To have this doctor walk in and tell me that I was gonna have to give up things like running and bike riding because it wasn’t safe for a deaf person… It was a kick in the gut for me.”
A kick in the gut that happened when she was already on the ground.
At the time, Evans felt alone. Navigating civilian life was difficult, particularly with her new disabilities. She struggled to find purpose and meaning. Joining the Army at 19, Evans said she felt she would serve into her 60’s — she was not expecting to retire after 27 years of service. Like many veterans, she became suicidal.
“I was Command Sergeant Major and that’s what everybody called me and I almost forgot my first name,” Evans said.
Evans had to find herself again — and she wanted to do that by living the life she wanted to live, so she sought help from America’s VetDogs.
“All of a sudden, for the first time since I got blown up, I had a little bit of hope,” Evans said “What I did not know at the time is that America’s VetDogs had never trained a hearing dog.”
She got the first hearing dog America’s VetDogs ever trained, Aura, and with her, Evans regained her independence.
“I don’t consider myself disabled: I consider myself mixed ability, because for every ability I lost, I added one,” Evans said.
Evans came to the Treasure Valley on Thursday, with one of her stops being the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa. There, she spoke to veterans who could identify with her story and could possibly use similar assistance. Later in the day she was headed to engagements in Garden City and Boise.
”We’re one of the top VAs in the nation and we have one of the largest veteran populations in the nation, but we don’t have a certified service dog program here locally,” said Dale Goff, owner of Dogtopia of Boise. “We really want to get this off the ground in a way that will serve the vets here for a long period of time.”
People like Evans encourage him to keep his focus on service, Goff said.
“I realized how important it is to not just be all about business profit making money,” Goff said. “It’s also about what are you doing in the world and in the community.”
And Goff wants to raise money to sponsor a service dog, if not several, for veterans in the community that need them.
”I was speaking with the guys at the VA, and they told me that the PTSD is very, very much underreported, because almost all issues that vets have when they deal with alcoholism or suicide or whatever, it really can tie back to this feeling of being overwhelmed of the world that’s changed so dramatically for them,” Goff said. “They (service dogs) help the vet by the vet knowing that there’s someone that has their back.”
According to Evans, Aura saved her life, bringing her from despair and suicidal thoughts to purpose. With Aura, Evans didn’t feel deaf anymore. She regained a sense of normalcy.
“All along, even though it was hard to change, I was still Gretchen. I was Gretchen all along,” Evans said.
Sixteen years later, Evans still has appointments to monitor her brain and goes to speech therapy. She founded a racing team called Team Unbroken, mostly comprising veterans who have experienced injuries or traumas like Evans, competing in the World’s Toughest Race in Fiji. She skydives, runs marathons and travels across the U.S. to tell her story.
“My new passion and purpose is to be hopefully, an inspiration or motivator or an encourager to people like me, who have endured life-altering injuries or illnesses or traumas, to say, ‘don’t let those things define who you are or what you can accomplish,’” Evans said. “What is within you is stronger than anything in your way.”