BOISE — In his 20-plus years as a member of the U.S. Navy SEALs, David Sears learned a thing or two about effective leadership skills, particularly in pressurized moments.
He shared those experiences and insights on Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol in a forum hosted by local business leader and event organizer Dan Moschella and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Sears spoke to about 300 people in attendance at the Lincoln Auditorium. The group consisted of leaders and staff from across the Treasure Valley business community, as well as law enforcement and military veterans organizations.
Prior to Sears’ presentation, there was a Law Enforcement and Military Veterans Appreciation Lunch in the Legislative Dining Room at the State Capitol.
“What underlies a leader, really, is your ability to think,” Sears told the crowd. “We have a lot of different sayings that we use – we call them maxims – that make up our culture and who we are. These aren’t just unique to us, a lot of other communities use the same exact ones. But these are reminders and will serve as reminders to (control) your thinking when you’re in different situations. When you’re confronted with situations with your job, and your life. These are universal.”
Here were key points of emphasis Sears focused on during his presentation, which was about a half-hour long:
TWO IS ONE, ONE IS NONE
In all of his topics, Sears illustrated his points by focusing on combat and dynamic training stories ranging from skydiving and parachuting, to scuba diving missions, to patrolling into combat.
Sears said identifying points of failure in those operations, asking the ‘what if’ questions, and applying critical points of failure are important in seeing things through.
His underlying theme, however, was that those are done effectively in a teamwork environment.
“Together is better” was a key mantra throughout.
“This is about people. Who you surround yourself with, you have to realize that going into it alone, you are the single point of failure,” Sears said. “You cannot go it alone. In any occupation, in any venue in life, you have to surround yourself with a team.”
Sears said when meeting with local police chiefs and sheriffs on Tuesday night, he noticed camaraderie amongst the group.
“They are a team of peers and it’s really impressive,” he said.
Those tight-knit units can bounce ideas off one another and share experiences.
Sears also talked about the importance of having a “swim buddy,” whether it be in the line of combat or in day-to-day challenges with work and life.
“That person is always there with you,” Sears said.
“That’s what I encourage you to kind of foster in your life. Find a swim buddy. Find multiple swim buddies. It can be your spouse, it can be your partner, it can be a peer at work, it can be somebody outside of your work, outside of your family you can trust, talk to, develop relationships and do things together.”
SLOW IS SMOOTH AND SMOOTH IS FAST
Sears emphasized the “noise” in today’s society and the need to cut it out and focus on the task at hand.
“When we get overwhelmed, go to your fundamentals, go to the basics, go back to those,” he said.
Sears pointed to social media and how that can take away from what’s important.
“Cut through all that noise and go to the basics of what life is about, which is enjoyment, family, community, those things,” he said. “Remember those basics.”
Sears said the overall mission of a department, unit or organization should be considered “your north star.”
He also spoke about two types of thinking – reactive and deliberate.
He said the reactive and intuitive piece is important for survival “but can also lead someone astray.”
He said that deliberate thinking is about slowing down and recognizing consequences.
“Reflect on what you’ve done, learn from your failures and you take time to make a decision,” he said.
“I’ve been in combat and it’s been very, what would appear to be hectic. There is still time to think. You have certain things you have to react to, very rarely do you not have time to take a moment. It can be two, three seconds.”
THE ONLY EASY DAY WAS YESTERDAY
Sears emphasized the importance of people being in a continual learning phase and not living in the past.
“What’s behind you is behind you. You have to move forward and constantly be going, constantly be learning,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how many missions I’ve done, what different countries I’ve been in, tasks I’ve been given. The next one is the new one. Those other ones are all in the past. I need to learn from the past, but I don’t live in it.”
He said anyone who claims to be an expert at something will likely learn how little they really know about the subject matter.
“Complacency will kill you. You have to stay somewhat uncomfortable, constantly challenging yourself and growing,” he said.
Even simple exercises like learning to play a new game, reading a new book or trying a different exercise routine are important in this process, he said.
CLIFFORD RECOGNIZES DEPUTIES
Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford opened Wednesday’s festivities recognizing four deputies who were involved in a high-profile officer-involved stabbing and shooting incident recently.
In the early morning hours of April 10, deputy Todd Nelson was seriously injured after being stabbed by a man on Interstate 84, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Clifford said that Nelson was “immediately and repeatedly stabbed” during the incident.
It was then that the man was shot and killed by fellow Ada County Sheriff's Deputies Ryan Carlson, Dustin Lauritzon and Anthony Del Toro, Clifford said.
Clifford credited the deputies who put themselves in harm’s way to save the life of a fellow officer. He said each of them are dealing with the impact of the incident in their own ways and will be “most likely for quite some time.”
Clifford said that Nelson, who was also struck by gunfire during the altercation, is still undergoing intensive rehab and is looking to return as a deputy at some point.