BOISE — In his 20-plus years as a member of the U.S. Navy SEALs, David Sears learned a thing or two about effective leadership skills, particularly in pressurized moments.

He shared those experiences and insights on Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol in a forum hosted by local business leader and event organizer Dan Moschella and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Sears spoke to about 300 people in attendance at the Lincoln Auditorium. The group consisted of leaders and staff from across the Treasure Valley business community, as well as law enforcement and military veterans organizations.

Retired Navy SEALs Commander Dave Sears shares leadership lessons he acquired while delivering the keynote address during a leadership forum with an emphasis on members of the law enforcement and military veterans communities at the Idaho State Capitol on Wednesday.
Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford delivers a special message during Wednesday's event in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho State Capitol.
Ada County Sheriff's deputy Todd Nelson, at left, stands to be recognized during a law enforcement and military veterans appreciation event at the Idaho State Capitol on Wednesday. Joining Nelson, to his left, are fellow Ada County Sheriff's Deputies Ryan Carlson, Dustin Lauritzon and Anthony Del Toro.

