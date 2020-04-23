CALDWELL — A retired Idaho businessman is seeking the District 1 seat on the Canyon County Commission.
John Hess is facing Leslie Van Beek, the incumbent, and Mike Pullin in the May 19 Republican primary.
Hess owned a construction business that worked on commercial buildings, bridges and subdivisions. He said he has been "most successful" in building dairies in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.
"I am familiar with finding good qualified employees, training them, working with customers, working on and keeping to a budget, problem solving, bidding projects, and bringing them in on time," Hess said in his press release.
In the press release, Hess outlines a number of concerns he has with how the county is operating. His first is the jail. He said when the lease on the new temporary facility for female inmates, Pod 6, is up, he wants to have a plan in place to either replace or purchase that facility. He said he is against using property tax increases to pay for the jail.
Growth is also among Hess' concerns. In his press release, he writes, "We all know this area is going to continue to grow. … We need industry to come to the county. However, I feel the previous administrations have been willing to give up too much to get it here. … I believe it has been a common practice to give them tax incentives. Which I understand but, I feel they have been way too liberal in this area."
Hess also wrote in the release that he supports "reasonable impact fees."
Hess said he would like to be transparent if elected to the commission. He said in the press release he would like to take one day each month to meet with people who would like to talk with him.