Matthew Bryngelson

Former Boise Police captain Matthew Bryngelson, pictured here in July 2021, was scheduled to speak at a white nationalist conference in Tennessee. 

 KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Nov. 21 on KTVB.COM.

A group of white supremacists converged on Burns, Tennessee, this past weekend for the American Renaissance conference. It's sponsored by the New Century Foundation, which is defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a think tank that promotes "pseudo-scientific studies and research that purports to show the inferiority of blacks to whites." A recently-retired Patrol Captain from the Boise Police Department, Matthew Bryngelson, was slated to speak at this white nationalist conference, under the pseudonym "Daniel Vinyard."

Recommended for you

Load comments