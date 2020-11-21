BOISE — Shopping appointments, Zoom calls with Santa and high stakes for small businesses — 2020’s holiday shopping season is shaping up to be unique.
As retailers, both large and small, gear up for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and the greater holiday shopping season, they’re hoping the novel coronavirus pandemic won’t deter customers. After an economic downturn caused by COVID-19 restrictions, the holidays offer an opportunity to recoup some financial losses from earlier this year, and less than solid turnout could spell demise for the Treasure Valley's small businesses still struggling to recover.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 numbers are soaring in Southwest Idaho. Last week, Idaho surpassed 85,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 800 deaths.
That’s why retailers are getting creative with purchasing options, in hopes customers will be safe and comfortable shopping, whether in person or online.
“We're playing it safe, first and foremost,” said Chad Dryden, marketing and promotions director for the Record Exchange, a downtown Boise record store. “We want to make sure that not only our customers are safe but our staff is safe.”
NEW SHOPPING HABITS
On Black Friday in past years, the Record Exchange attracted a line of 100 to 150 people at 5 a.m. That won’t happen this year.
Like many other retailers, the Record Exchange will limit capacity in its store. It’s also offering an appointment service for shoppers looking for exclusive deals. On the morning of Black Friday, customers with appointments — awarded on a free lottery system — can shop for exclusives in 15-minute time slots, before the store opens to the general public.
Overall retail spending, including e-commerce, among American consumers has rebounded following early pandemic declines, according to the National Retail Federation, a trade group based in Washington, D.C. Retail sales were up 10.6% in October compared to 2019, and a large majority, 70%, of consumers say given COVID-19 precautions retailers are taking, they feel safe shopping in stores, according to market research and polling data.
The data is promising for big chains, but Sean Evans, CEO of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, said he's skeptical whether those numbers are translating to small businesses.
"There is a lot of concern amongst the retail outlets and businesses in the community," Evans said. "The virus, and just this whole year, has trained people to (order) online, and you're not necessarily supporting a local business when you're doing that. They're not able to sell the products at the prices that online does because they're having to maintain the overhead of a store, employees, things like that."
This year's shutdown led small retailers to bulk-up their e-commerce offerings, so many are already prepared to serve digital customers. Since reopening in May, the Record Exchange developed new services to meet the demands of COVID-era shopping habits, such as curbside pickup and a limited delivery option for Ada County customers.
“Some of the positives we're seeing in this is that it forced us to offer some more shopping alternatives that we hadn't ever offered before,” Dryden said. “Our e-commerce has definitely grown in this time. When we were closed during the shutdown and shortly thereafter … our online shop was our main outlet to the rest of the world.”
LOCAL UNEASE
Despite the diverse purchasing options, in-store capacity limits remain a cause for anxiety.
“That's a big unknown for retail this year, is limiting capacity and hoping to meet sales goals,” Dryden said. “We are cautiously optimistic that we will have the support of our customers, and a lot of people will choose to shop local instead of spend all of their money with certain behemoth online retailers.”
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, about 62% of small businesses say they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of this year.
The holiday season is typically the time when retailers make a final push to reach profitability for the year. Evans said he fears that local retailers won't reach those numbers this year, and the businesses that were struggling leading into the holidays won't survive into next year. That's why he's encouraging Treasure Valley residents to shop local.
"It's your friends and your neighbors that are employed by these businesses," Evans said. "There are ways to buy from our local merchants that doesn't require you to get out and go into the stores and expose yourself, but when you have to, do it in a very safe manner."
CREATING SAFE SPACES
Retailers — the ones who follow standard safety protocols, such as mask mandates, social distancing and extra sanitation — hope customers know safety measures are in place and have been for some time.
“The good thing is this not being sprung on us today and we (have) to figure it out tomorrow; retailers have been practicing it since June," said Hugh Crawford, general manager of CenterCal Properties at The Village at Meridian, an outdoor shopping mall. "Those practices are still in place and they've been refining them, they continue to refine them each day.”
Each business at The Village abides by its own protocols — many are corporate-owned and have strict guidelines, such as Lush, a United Kingdom-based cosmetics retailer, which offers pickup orders only while its lobby remains closed. Throughout The Village common areas, masks, social distancing and hand-washing are encouraged, Crawford said.
At Fleet Feet Meridian, a franchise running shoe store at The Village, appointments are encouraged. Micah Estelle, retail experience manager, said part of his responsibility as manager is reminding employees of safe practices, and reminding customers: "It's going to be a little different than it was before, but we're all going to get through this together."
"I think that we are creating safe spaces here that you can come and shop, be COVID-conscious and be safe," he said. "The goal is that we continue to serve our running community. That's what we're here to do."
HOLIDAY 'MAGIC'
The holiday shopping experience isn’t all about buying the latest Fiona Apple album on vinyl or a Theragun — a massage tool that Estelle expects will be a big seller at Fleet Feet this season. Shopping aside, there’s the “magic,” as Crawford refers to the overall experience at The Village. Traditional meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and ice skating are still a go, with new safety protocols.
The Village skating rink has a 10-person capacity and appointments are offered. As for Santa Claus, The Village has taken a uniquely 2020 approach. Three options are available: meet with Santa in person, behind plexiglass; write a letter and get a handwritten response; or chat with the jolly man via Zoom and get a copy of the recording.
“We had to think about how we did everything in the past and how can we continue to deliver the magic that we try to deliver at The Village,” Crawford said. “The families and children can still have that same experience when they come to The Village, we just made it safe.”