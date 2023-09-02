Branden Durst West Bonner

West Bonner County Schools Superintendent Branden Durst, left, speaks during the public comment period of a West Bonner County School District board meeting in July at Priest River High School in Priest River, Idaho. 

 Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review

Originally published Sept. 1 by the Spokesman-Review.

PRIEST RIVER — A West Bonner school board meeting was canceled at the last minute Friday after a Bonner County judge granted a restraining order preventing the board from taking action until the results of a recall election that ousted two board members this week are certified.

