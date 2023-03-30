Reclaim Idaho signatures (copy)

Reclaim Idaho supporters form a human chain through the Capitol Rotunda to move 44 school backpacks from the steps of the Capitol to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. A resolution that would have made it more difficult to get initiatives on Idaho ballots failed Thursday in the Idaho House of Representatives.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The House failed to pass a resolution Thursday that would have put on the ballot a question if the threshold to get an initiative or referendum on the ballot should be significantly increased.

House members voted 39-31 in favor of SJR 101, but it needed a two-thirds majority to approve the resolution. The resolution would have put to voters whether Idaho should require signatures from 6% of voters in all 35 legislative districts to put an initiative on the ballot. Currently, the law requires 6% of registered voters in 18 of 35 total districts; these signatures are required to be collected in 60 days.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

