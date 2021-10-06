BOISE — Residents of Ridenbaugh Place once gathered in the grassy square between their apartments for a memorial to mourn the death of a fellow neighbor. Such gatherings were common among the convivial community.
On Wednesday, the few residents that remain at Ridenbaugh Place mourned another loss: their homes. Tenants must vacate within the month.
“I’m heartbroken,” said Pam Roemer, who has lived there with her mother for seven years.
A coalition of advocacy groups — Vanishing Boise and Boise Renters United — and residents met to protest the demolition of one of Boise’s increasingly few affordable housing options. In addition to being relatively cheap, the apartment complex is a nice place to live, according to its residents.
Located near the intersection of Boise Avenue and Protest Road, just south of Boise State University, Ridenbaugh Place is a U-shaped complex that encompasses a picturesque yard, bisected by a canal that runs under arched, wooden walkways. It’s been there since the 1960s.
Soon, the trees will be removed, and the apartments will be demolished, to make way for an upscale student housing development.
“It’s so beautiful here,” Roemer said. “It’s been just like a family. We’re here for each other, and we’re losing that.”
A few dozen people, including Idaho Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Boise City Council candidate Katie Fite, attended Wednesday’s event.
“The loss of the Ridenbaugh apartments just exacerbates Boise’s already full-fledged crisis of housing affordability,” said Lori DiCaire, a housing advocate who helped organize the protest.
Many attendees held signs that read “people over profit” and “protect existing affordable housing.”
Roemer held a sign that asked, “Where will we go?” She works part time, and her mother, who’s in her 90s and has limited mobility, survives on social security. Their current rent is $1,095, and they need find a new apartment that’s also two bedrooms with bottom-level entry and handicap features for a comparable price.
“Together, there’s no way we can find anything that we can afford,” Roemer said.
Subtext, formerly Collegiate Development Group, a St. Louis-based developer, in April gave tenants notice to vacate in six months. The project was first proposed in 2019. It immediately drew opposition but also support, because it would provide needed housing near campus for college students.
After a rocky permitting process — it was shot down by Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council — the project finally was approved in March. BoiseDev reported council members conceded after the developer proposed changes to appease the city and neighbors, including lowering the height, proposing tree mitigation and street improvements and adding retail space to the three-story, 175-unit building.
The developer also proposed a solution for the displaced Ridenbaugh tenants: relocation compensation. Subtext offered to pay each tenant $4,000 if they rent a one-bedroom unit or $5,500 for two-bedroom renters. That’s in addition to offering assistance finding a new apartment and offering Ridenbaugh tenants first claim to an affordably priced apartment in the new building, once completed.
DiCaire said such an offer from a developer is rare — she’s only seen it happen one other time. But, according to DiCaire and some residents, all Ridenbaugh tenants haven’t seen the money, leading them to accuse the developer of reneging on its promise.
Subtext disputed that claim and provided documents showing some tenants — it’s unclear how many — did receive compensation.
“Every single promise made within the agreement has been met — or, in some cases of financial compensation, exceeded – for the tenants,” said Mitchell Korte, development manager, in an emailed statement. “Tenants who have engaged with Subtext and found new housing either have, or will be, receiving a financial package.”
Korte noted that the sum is a reimbursement for relocating, and a handful of tenants have yet to leave.
“Every single tenant who has not already received it is either in line to receive the lump sums upon vacating the property or is still eligible to receive them when they do vacate,” he said.
Mike Wallace, a nearly 20-year Ridenbaugh tenant, said he has a gripe with the developer, “who are going to do what you see across the corner, there: a nasty chrome and glass storage house for vomiting college students.” Wallace was referring to nearby IDENTITY Boise, a student housing complex.
But his greatest gripe is with the city, which did not intervene to help residents get their compensation sooner.
“We are living proof that if you are in a jam and somebody comes running up with a fistful of dollars, the city of Boise will not stand up for you,” he said.
Less than half an hour after Wallace spoke, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean released a statement declaring Subtext’s project will not move forward without relocation funds in place.
“The developer should do right by the current residents who need the support they were promised to move into new homes,” McLean said “We’re committed to making sure residents get what they were promised as part of the approval of this project.”