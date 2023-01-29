The River Club

The River Club, a golf course on West State Street in Garden City, may be partially developed and look much different in the next decade.

Originally published Jan. 27 on KTVB.COM.GARDEN CITY — One of the oldest golf courses in the Treasure Valley, The River Club, might look very different in the next 10 years.

Owner Will Gustafson recently sold the club to Lincoln Property Company, which last month filed an application with Garden City for a multi-phase redesign for what it calls “The Residences at River Club.”

