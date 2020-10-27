NAMPA — A man was shot during an attempted burglary at his home in Nampa early Monday.
Officers received a report of multiple shots being fired in the 7300 block of Edgebrook Drive, police said in a department release Tuesday. They arrived about 1:51 a.m. and found the injured resident, who said he'd interrupted a burglary in progress outside his residence.
The man told police he confronted the suspects and was shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details were provided.
Nampa police ask anyone with information or video to contact Detective Matt Richardson at 208-565-5137 or Cpl. Bryce Martin at 208-468-4486. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or online at 343COPS.com.