BOISE — A resident of a Boise-based skilled care facility has died as a result of COVID-19.
The woman was in her 60s and was a resident of Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab, and she had underlying health conditions, according to Idaho’s Central District Health. At that facility, 14 additional staff members and residents have tested positive, or are presumed positive, for COVID-19, according to the district.
“Any other residents or staff associated with this care center who develop symptoms will be counted as probable cases,” according to a news release about the death. “The care center has been proactive in its response and continues to work cooperatively with Central District Health on measures and guidance.”
As of Tuesday, seven Ada County residents who had COVID-19, and two with probable cases, have died.
“Probable death cases include people whose death certificate lists COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as contributing to death without laboratory confirmation,” the release said.
SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
Monday evening, Idaho was reporting 33 deaths related to COVID-19, and 1,453 cases. Ada County had 530 confirmed and eight probable cases.