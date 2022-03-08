The Idaho Republican party is facing a rift between traditional Republicans and those who reside on the far-right side of the political spectrum, creating a dissonance between members of the party when it comes to policy-making.
Much of the tension is triggered by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a self-proclaimed conservative think tank that works to expose and defeat “the state’s socialist public policies,” according to its website.
The IFF’s controversial beliefs fall in line with the beliefs and politics of some legislators, who some say are conforming to the organization’s influence. Some Republicans are displeased about the struggle that is causing within the party.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said that while he has his opinions, he believes the IFF-backed members of the Republican Party are more willing to engage in personal attacks and mislead the public. It has heightened tensions in ways that Chaney has never seen before.
“This wing of the party is more willing to take liberties with facts,” Chaney said, adding that it creates an obstacle to carry certain bills when there is misinformation surrounding a certain issue.
“It’s really divided the ability to have a unified voice,” Chaney said. “We’re still the majority party (in the state). We’re still the ones leading the way, but it creates a bit of a landmine in declaring that this is what we as a party, or we as a house caucus, are doing to address a specific issue when there’s so much fracture about that.”
Meridian City Councilmember Liz Strader, who was registered as an Independent, said in a blog post last week that she has decided to register as a Republican in light of the party’s current issues.
Independents and Democrats changing party affiliation to Republican in an effort to combat political extremism from the far right has been a hot topic in the state leading up to May’s closed primary election.
When asked to be interviewed for this story, Strader referred to her recent blog post.
“There is a battle going on within the GOP for the soul of the state of Idaho, and the stakes are too high for unaffiliated voters to remain on the sidelines,” she wrote.
Strader cited her fear of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin running for governor of Idaho this year as part of the reason for her party change.
“Action matters at this time, and I will not stand by and watch her or any future extremists be elected to my beloved state,” Strader said in the post.
On Feb. 23, some Idaho House members backed by the IFF walked out of a presentation given by their own party members, U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch. The presentation was in regards to economic updates in Idaho and what congressional members are up to.
It was unclear why some members walked out on their own party, Chaney said, but he assumed it was in protest. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, told the Idaho Press in a message that in his opinion, it was an intentional snub.
In an interview last year with the Idaho Press, Idaho Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder said that the Republican Party has been changing.
“One of the main things I’ve noticed is the influence of the libertarian movement and maybe even farther to the right than that, if that’s possible, the constitutionalists, the impact of the Idaho Freedom Foundation on our party and on our politics,” Winder said in November.
The Canyon County Republican Central Committee Chair, Patti Syme, said that there is a divide between traditional Republicans and others with a clear agenda.
Traditional Republicans fight for what’s right, she said, whereas the others fight “to be right.”
“It’s really discouraging for somebody that is as passionate about our state, the love of our state, people getting along and working together to see people that don’t. They just want to beat you up, tear you down,” Syme said. “There are people with such an agenda that they don’t listen to anybody else. That’s where our party has gone.”
Chaney said this creates challenges when writing and debating bills.
“There’s a game that’s played around here,” he said.
IFF-backed legislators are more likely to create a “gotcha” bill, Chaney said, one that is poorly written to prove a point based on voting on a particular topic rather than on the details of the bill.
“The content of the bill is so poor, that they’re baiting people ... who are not part of their faction,” he said.
Syme echoed this sentiment, saying that some in the Legislature do not vote on the details of the bill, but rather the look of it.
The IFF has a Freedom Index, which scores Idaho legislators based on their decisions to vote for or against bills that the IFF deems good or bad. These scores have infiltrated the party, with members like Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, posting about their positive score on Facebook.
The IFF will score members higher based on their vote and the organization’s opinion of the bill, Chaney said.
“If they have got a 100 percent freedom score, they’re not even looking at those bills,” Syme said.
Legislators that score high on the Freedom Index include Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; and Nate.
Giddings, Nichols and Nate did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
“Lots of legislators support the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the policies we develop,” the IFF told the Idaho Press in a message.
The IFF, which has a policy listed on its website that it will not respond to media inquiries, provided no further comment for this story.
Through allegations from the right-wing activists that there is critical race theory being taught in schools, education was a hot topic in the Legislature last year among IFF backers and some of the House members, fueling further division within the party itself.
Many IFF-backed legislators voted in favor of anti-critical race theory bills, thus cutting education funding and spreading notions of “indoctrination” fears.
Just recently, Nate tried to cut $1.3 million from Boise State University, Idaho State University and the University of Idaho, claiming that offices of equity and inclusion on college campuses are violating certain education laws, Boise State Public Radio reported.
Boise State Public Radio added that Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, voted against the motion.
“I don’t understand why we would be against teaching anything about the diverse nature of our society, including people that don’t feel included,” Scott Syme, who is the husband of Patti Syme, was quoted as saying.
University of Idaho President Scott Green told the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee in January that the budget for the school was slashed $500,000 based on a “false narrative” of indoctrination claims fanned by the IFF, which brought further attention to the issue at hand.
While certain topics certainly played a part in the rift including the upcoming primary, Chaney said, it’s all about entrapping someone into a vote.
“(IFF-backed legislators) were going to paint us anti-school choice, no matter how many times you voted to support parents’ rights to choose the education of their choice for their children throughout the years,” he said, adding that it creates a representation issue to the rest of the party.
Anybody can complain, Patti Syme said, but it takes more to come up with a solution — something no one seems to want.
“If you’re upset with something, let’s talk about it,” she said. “If they are on their agenda, they don’t care about anybody else. That’s probably why I’m frustrated and dismayed and discouraged.”
When it comes to the future of the party, Chaney is still hopeful, as he believes disagreement can also be somewhat productive. Some friction in the party can be a good thing, he said. Additionally, Chaney believes this issue is not creating a setback for the Republicans.
“Without the argument, you kind of feel weird moving forward with (a bill) without some sort of alternative point of view to consider,” he said.
However, Chaney added that with all that is going on, people wishing for wins by IFF-backed legislators in the primary are playing a dangerous game.
“We’d be subjected to years of insanity before the electorate would demand a change,” he wrote in a text.
Either the tension persists, he said, or regular Republicans will constantly have this battle.
Syme hopes that her party will see kindness as a response more than anything. People have had enough of “nasty” behavior she said, and it is beginning to peek through.
“My hope is that good people can see the proof that others don’t want to come with solutions,” Syme said. “People that don’t want to try to figure out a way to get along — they’re not really Republican.”