BOISE — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, meaning that 30 days after the judgment is entered, a trigger law banning most abortions in Idaho will kick in.
Democratic and Republican leaders in Idaho struck drastically different tones Friday after the court released its decision, with Democrats expressing sadness and anger and Republicans welcoming a decision they had long awaited.
The 6-3 Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was expected after a draft leaked earlier this spring. Idaho has a trigger law banning most abortions; it will take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court opinion is formalized through a final judgment.
“I’m extremely pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision,” said Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who chairs the House State Affairs Committee. “In my opinion, the work on abortion legislation is just going to begin because states are now going to decide what that policy looks like for their state.”
Crane said that's what Idaho lawmakers will do. They'll seek to craft policies in line with Idahoans' values.
Idaho's "trigger law" makes performing an abortion a felony, with only narrow exceptions to save the life of the mother or for cases of rape or incest documented with a police report provided to the doctor.
Asked if there’s a chance Idaho could see legislation modifying that law, Crane said those kinds of conversations and decisions are what will take place. However, he said he will not deal with legislation that restricts a woman’s right to travel. Crane added he would not outlaw birth control, including IUDs.
“That’s a decision that a woman has to make. My wife and I, we made that decision,” Crane said. “Now the states are going to wrestle with this.”
The Idaho Legislature this year passed a Texas-style anti-abortion law allowing relatives of a fetus aborted after roughly six weeks of gestation to sue the doctor for $20,000 minimum damages; the law is currently on hold pending a court challenge, with arguments at the Idaho Supreme Court set for early August.
Crane said Idaho will probably end up with an anti-abortion policy, but he said there will be legislative debates and citizens are welcome to come down to the capitol and engage.
On Friday, the third floor rotunda of the Capitol was filled with 150 people attending an Idaho Democrats press conference. Attendees carried signs with messages like “I wish my uterus shot bullets, so the govt. wouldn’t regulate it” and “Just say no! To sex w/ Republicans.”
Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Terri Pickens Manweiler said it was a “somber” day. The decision turned back the clock 50 years, Pickens Manweiler said.
“The U.S. Supreme Court decision to revoke a woman’s right to medical choices, in this case to choose to have an abortion, erodes the freedom of every Idahoan,” Pickens Manweiler said. “... My daughter has less freedom growing up here than I did.”
Pickens Manweiler, like many others, echoed concerns of a ripple effect from the Supreme Court decision.
Roe v. Wade relied on a legal doctrine that also applies in court rulings that legalized the right to birth control, same-sex intimacy and same-sex marriage, NBC News reported.
Justice Clarence Thomas in a concurring opinion wrote explicitly that the court should overrule those decisions, according to NBC News.
“Where will it stop?” Pickens Manweiler said. “The time is now for every single Idahoan to stand up and say enough is enough. Our freedoms are not at your disposal. I have a message to the Idaho GOP supermajority. … We won’t go back.”
The attendees applauded enthusiastically after her message.
In complete contrast, Republican leaders across the state welcomed the decision.
Gov. Brad Little said the decision was “long awaited” and will "defend the defenseless – preborn babies who deserve protection."
“We must confront what (we) know will be growing needs for women and families in the months and years ahead,” Little added in a statement. “We absolutely must come together like never before to support women and teens facing unexpected or unwanted pregnancies.”
Both Idaho Republican Party Chair Tom Luna and Sen. Jim Risch referred to Roe v. Wade as wrongly decided or flawed.
“The Idaho Republican Party unequivocally stands for life,” Luna said in a statement.
For those who have abortion appointments, Planned Parenthood said it would continue providing abortions for the next 30 days, according to Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.
Recently, Planned Parenthood closed its Boise clinic and has leased space in Ontario, Oregon, as it shifts resources toward helping women who need to travel out of state for abortions. The Meridian location will remain open.
“We’ve been preparing for this moment for months,” DelliCarpini-Tolman said.
Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.