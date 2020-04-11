I am writing this, a little out of my comfort zone, to prepare you, intrepid readers, for the release of nine tear-jerking videos on the Idaho Press website.
These videos are of people you may have seen in the community, maybe you’ve seen them running around the Idaho statehouse, on campus at Boise State, or performing at cultural events. And, unless you know them very well, I doubt you have heard what they have to say in these videos.
These videos, though they are of people from numerous backgrounds, are part of the same story: the story of what it means to be an American. The story of what makes me — someone who owns a piece of paper that says I was born in Santa Clara County, California — an American. And I think these videos also tell the story of how my life, and the lives of all of us, have been made better because of the immigrants in them.
It has been important to me at the Idaho Press to tell the stories of immigrants in Idaho, outside of politics. I want American citizens to think about immigrants in Idaho as the husbands, fathers, mothers, daughters and best friends they are, not as people who are “illegal.”
When Nathaniel Hoffman with Define American approached Idaho Press Digital Editor Ashley Miller and I with the idea of the Idaho Press becoming a platform for Idahoans to tell their immigration story, I was excited.
We ended up with a group of about a dozen Idahoans from various backgrounds and stories.
I think a few people in the beginning wondered why they were there. We had a few people who came to the United States as refugees, a DACA recipient, someone whose husband is undocumented and a family who recently went through the process to become a legal permanent resident.
We also had the daughter of Bosnian immigrants, Armina Kajdic. She was a baby when her parents decided to flee the country. In her story, Armina said she was from a country she had never even known. She said she was even a little uncomfortable when asked about her immigration story, because it didn’t really seem like hers. She said it is sometimes weird for her to think that her home in Boise is different from her parent’s home in Bosnia.
I think Armina's story is beautiful. She is a Bosnian folk dancer and she says that is all she knows of Bosnia other than what her parents have told her. Yet, you can tell that her life is what it is because of her parents; her life is good because of her immigrant parents.
We also had a Weiser farmer, Stuart Syme, come to the workshop. He also said he felt that he personally didn’t have an immigration story. But he found one. He talked about his grandchildren and about working with Spanish-speaking immigrants on his farm. He told a story about how hard working his farmworkers are. How he is inspired by their innovative attitudes. How he couldn’t imagine being in another country, where people speak a language you don’t know, and yet still be able to figure out new and better ways to do your work.
I think the people who don’t think they have immigration stories were so important to feature in this project. I know that might apply to some of you readers, maybe you don’t think you have an immigration story. So I encourage you to watch these videos and read more stories about everyday Idahoans, with the understanding that they may be immigrants themselves and if not, their lives have been touched by immigrants.
I’ve heard stories about my family’s immigration story, of my grandparents and great grandparents coming to the United States. But I think my immigration story comes from the people who were in that newsroom on Feb. 1. My immigration story comes from every single one of the brave people who have told me where they came from, where their parents came from, how they are worried about fitting in, worried about passing. These are the bravest people I have known.
So I implore you readers to think of your immigration story and tell it. Tell it to me, tell it to your friends, your family, tell it to everyone you know and ask them theirs.
I want to thank Ashley for organizing this project and for working so diligently on getting it published. I also want to thank my editor, Holly Beech for supporting us wholeheartedly in this project. I want to thank the Define American people for coming into our newsroom and being a partner in this. And Jake King, one of our photographers at the Idaho Press, who spent days waiting for the videos to render. These stories would not have been up if not for all of these people who support immigrants telling their stories.