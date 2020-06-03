For two nights in a row now, I’ve covered late-night protests at the Idaho Capitol, and while both nights protesters rallied against the death of George Floyd, the black man who died last month after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes, they've remained peaceful. Floyd's death has inspired rallies in cities across the country, some of which have become riots.
That hasn’t happened in Boise, but the nights differed in tone, size and demographic.
Both protests were also distinct from the candlelight vigil held at the Idaho Statehouse earlier in the evening on Tuesday — the vigil was somber and peaceful, and while there was energy, it was less raw than what you could feel during the protests either night.
And it’s not lost on me that we’re lucky the protests have been peaceful here in Boise; my home city of Denver has seen protests of a more violent variety, and a curfew imposed as a result. Boise has avoided that, even if things have gotten tense every now and then.
Early on in Monday’s protest, for instance, a gun went off, and that’s actually part of the reason I went down to the Capitol that night; I heard the shot. Police later confirmed a shot had been fired in the area, but said they believed it was an accident and the person they believe fired the shot was in custody.
What I found when I got to the Capitol, though, was a strong police presence and a few hundred people gathered on the building’s steps, chanting George Floyd’s name and “black lives matter.” The police had shut down the entrance to the Capitol mall with police vehicles whose lights flashed mutely, and one group of officers stood on the lawn before the steps, watching the protest. Other onlookers — who didn’t appear to be police — also stood watching the protest, which eventually moved into the streets of downtown, as protesters walked the same loop three times, each time ending with a march through the lanes of Capitol Boulevard, shutting down traffic.
I left Monday’s protest well after midnight. By then the group had coalesced on the Capitol steps again. They’d traded chants with a group of counterprotesters who waved American flags, and sometimes chanted “all lives matter” or President Donald Trump’s name.
There was an anger to Monday’s proceedings that wasn’t there on Tuesday. Protesters on Monday chanted “all cops” were bastards, and expressed more raw frustration than was palpable on Tuesday. Monday’s crowd also seemed older, though not by much — Tuesday’s rally consisted mostly of teenagers, it seemed. It had a lighter feel, the walk through the streets of downtown was more rambling, less focused, and no one was chanting anything about “all cops.”
And speaking of police, officers — who I understand were a mix of Idaho State Police troopers and Boise police officers — took a different approach each night. On Monday, they didn’t intervene at all, that I saw. While they remained stationed throughout the area around the Capitol, they never really moved forward.
That changed on Tuesday night though, and it started with an effort by Boise’s bicycle police, who slipped their way between the main group of protesters and a smaller group of counter protesters at the foot of the Capitol steps. Once officers had a foothold, they slowly expanded the space between the two groups. They took their time with it, enough to not interfere with the tenor of the protest, yet still keep the groups separated.
Officers said nothing while they did this, and, aside from a few people shouting at them to kneel in solidarity with protesters — something police in other places, such as Twin Falls, have done — most people didn’t seem to acknowledge their presence.
I don’t know what to expect from any future protests at the Capitol, but, in Boise at least, we’ve thus far escaped the truly ugly violence other cities have seen during some of the protests against Floyd’s death, even if Monday had an angrier feel than Tuesday. I’m really glad for that.
But I will say, the most impressive gathering I’ve seen in the city because of Floyd’s death — both in terms of channeled energy and sheer size — was the crowd of people who turned out for Tuesday’s candlelight vigil, an event whose organizers adamantly declared was not a protest. That crowd mourned the death of black people at the hands of police and others, but all those thousands also vowed to make personal changes in their lives to end racism and to do so peacefully.