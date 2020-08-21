A Boise State Public Radio-affiliated reporter is riding 900 miles on a bicycle along the continental divide to understand what western Americans are thinking during this election season.
Nate Hegyi, the rural reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaborative reporting effort among six western state media outlets, is riding his bicycle back and forth over the Continental Divide to gather stories from all kinds of Americans.
“It’s a tumultuous year,” Hegyi said in a statement. “A pandemic grips the region and the economy is in freefall. But the voices of folks in the Mountain West’s small towns and rural communities are often unheard in regional and national media outlets. So we’re embarking on this trip to learn more about the region’s residents and to hear their stories.”
Hegyi plans to go through Missoula, Montana, Idaho's eastern ranching towns, Wyoming's oil and gas country, northern Colorado's mountainous country and end his trip in Greeley. Hegyi will be filing radio stories throughout, posting on an online blog — natehegyi.substack.com — and will eventually produce a podcast that will be released in late October.
Hegyi can be contacted through email at natehegyi@gmail.com, mountainwestnews@gmail.com or on Twitter at @natehegyi.