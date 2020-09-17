Ada County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday morning responded to a report of a car partially submerged in Lucky Peak Reservoir.
Deputies received the call at about 8 a.m., according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. No one appears to be in the car. It’s is in the water near milepost 18, on Highway 21, according to Orr. The car appears to have been in the water for a long time, but dropping water levels in Lucky Peak Reservoir have made it visible.
He confirmed the car has been reported stolen.
That area of Lucky Peak Reservoir is technically in the Boise County Sheriff’s Office, according to Orr, so that office is working to remove the vehicle from the water.