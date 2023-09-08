Boise Ukraine rally

FILE — People gather on the Capitol steps during a rally to support Ukraine on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Boise.

 Photo by Jim Max/File

Boise is the only city in the United States where Ukrainian is the third-most common spoken household language behind English and Spanish, according to a report analyzing U.S. Census data.

Ukraine is one of the top two countries of origin for refugees arriving in Idaho over the past year and a half, according to Idaho Office for Refugees Communications Manager Holly Beech. Since March 2022, 588 Ukrainian people have received resettlement services in Idaho. The previous 10 years, only 125 Ukrainians had come to the Gem State through the Office for Refugees program.

