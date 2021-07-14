WASHINGTON — A Meridian man who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding, WUSA9 in Washington, D.C., reported.
Josiah Colt, 34, appeared before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan to enter the plea. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, WUSA9 reported.
Colt made national headlines after he was photographed dangling from a Senate balcony. He also mistakenly bragged that he had sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair. Photos and videos of Colt sitting in the chair were widely circulated. The chair Colt sat in was the seat reserved for former Vice President Mike Pence.
As part of the plea deal, the government dropped the remaining charges against Colt and agreed to not seek a sentence higher than the 51- to 63-month estimated sentencing range, WUSA9 reported.
Colt also agreed to cooperate with the investigation into other rioters, including, "potentially, Ronald Sandlin and Nathaniel DeGrave, who he allegedly conspired with in advance of the riot. Sandlin and DeGrave were charged individually in the case," WUSA9 reported.
Colt's next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18 before Judge Hogan, WUDA9 reported.
This information was first reported by WUSA9, read its full report here.