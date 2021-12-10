BOISE — Our Path Home, the public-private partnership that seeks to end homelessness in Ada County, on Thursday released its five-year Supportive Housing Plan. The report says hundreds of new units are needed to house Ada County's homeless population, and it calls for an investment fund that can withstand "political whims."
The purpose of the Supportive Housing Plan — developed in partnership with Our Path Home, the Corporation for Supportive Housing and Agnew::Beck — is to identify housing needs and establish goals and priorities for creating new housing options for the chronically homeless.
“This plan is a huge win in identifying the data-informed need for permanent supportive housing in our community and provides a five-year strategy to make sure that that need is met," said Stephanie Day, executive committee chair for Our Path Home, in a news release. “There are so many incredible partners that have pulled up to the table with us under the shared goal of building new housing solutions for those experiencing homelessness and we are ready to get started.”
The plan makes a number of recommendations to increase the number of permanent supportive housing units in Ada County. Permanent supportive housing combines affordable housing assistance with services to assist chronically homeless people. Boise's New Path Community Housing and Valor Pointe are two existing examples of permanent supportive housing.
Central to the plan is creating a supportive housing "pipeline," or a series of projects to pursue over five years. That approach will shift Our Path Home, the city of Boise — Our Path Home's lead agency — and other partners "from the current piecemeal project-by-project approach to transformational change planning," the report says.
Also among the plan's recommendations is establishing an investment fund to fill financing gaps for the pipeline. While bond and tax credit sources cover the majority of funding needed for supportive housing projects, an $8 million gap remains.
According to the plan, 517 supportive housing units are needed in Ada County, by way of either new construction or rental assistance. The estimated cost to meet that need is about $60 million.
The recommendation for more stable funding comes after Ada County commissioners — who have been critical of Our Path Home's "housing first" approach to addressing homelessness — this year chose to pull county funding for New Path Community Housing, requiring the city of Boise to step-in and increase its contribution to keep the facility running through fiscal year 2022.
New Path relies on annual funding commitments from local government agencies and philanthropic organizations. The report says, "This funding model has proven risky in that it is viewed as discretionary spending and exposes the funding to political whims, funding partner priorities and annual budget cuts."
The plan also recommends:
- Advocating that supportive housing services are included in Idaho's expanded Medicaid plan "so that providers can bill Medicaid for services regularly provided to supportive housing tenants that are necessary to keep them housed"
- Establishing a formal agreement between the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities on a multi-year housing voucher commitment for 200 to 250 households
- Creating a sub-committee to oversee the pipeline
The Corporation for Supportive Housing, which helped develop the plan, is a national nonprofit consulting firm that specializes in supportive housing. Agnew::Beck, which also worked on the plan, is another consulting firm specializing in project management.