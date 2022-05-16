BOISE — Two Boise Police Department officers have been exonerated of wrongdoing in the October 2021 shooting that killed 26-year-old Zachary Snow.
A report released Monday by the Office of Police Accountability states that the two officers who shot Snow discharged their guns because Snow had pulled an object from his waistband, took a "shooting position" and pointed the object toward the officers.
Jesus Jara, the Office of Police Accountability's director, said in the report that BPD policy "permits an officer to use deadly force in defense of his life or the life of another when he or she, 'reasonably believes that imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury exists.'"
Jara said he found that each investigation from the police, Internal Affairs, and the Critical Incident Task Force was thorough, objective and complete.
The incident occurred in October 2021 when police responded to a building in downtown Boise near Capitol Boulevard and Myrtle Street because Snow was atop the building acting suicidal, according to Boise police.
Snow sustained two gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital on Oct. 30.
In a video released by Boise police, the officers in the video are heard saying, “show me your hands, I do not want to do this,” and “Boise police, you’re under arrest, show me your hands.”
Snow is seen in the video pulling out the object, which was later determined to be a black portable speaker, and pointing it at officers. Shots are heard in the video, but Snow is not seen after that.
Snow's mother filed a tort claim against the city of Boise, Ada County and the state of Idaho and in December. She is requesting $500,000 from “each liable government entity” or the amount of any applicable liability insurance from each, whichever amount is higher, due to the death of her son, according to reporting by BoiseDev and KTVB.
In March, Snow's father filed a tort claim against the city of Boise, claiming BPD was "negligent" in its response to the 911 call that led to Snow's death, BoiseDev reported. The claim does not name a monetary amount of damages Snow's father is seeking, according to the BoiseDev report.
The city has 180 days to respond to the claim, or it can be sued.
Alexandra Duggan is the crime / public safety reporter for the Idaho Press. Follow her on twitter @dugganreports.