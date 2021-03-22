Four of five economically modest households in Idaho likely are overpaying for a rental home, according to a new report by the Idaho Asset Building Network and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
That figure is based on the report’s estimate of the number of affordable — costing no more than a third of a renter’s household income — and available Idaho homes. There are 36,878 renter households earning up to 30% of area median income in Idaho, and 14,591 rental homes that are affordable and available to that group of renters. That leaves 22,287 households which likely are paying more than they can afford, according to the report.
“Few things impact the trajectory of our lives and the lives of our families more than our homes,” said Kendra Knighten, policy associate at the Idaho Asset Building Network, in a news release. “When homes are affordable, families can purchase nutritious food, afford quality daycare services, and are more likely to attend necessary medical appointments. However, rapidly increasing rental prices, stagnant wage growth, and the shortage of affordable homes is making it very difficult for Idaho’s renter families to cover the costs of other necessities in their lives.”
Overpaying for rent means little is left for groceries, gas and school supplies, the news release said. It also increases the chance of eviction and homelessness.
“The inability for families to find affordable homes creates negative ripple effects that travel throughout these families, our communities, and our overall economy,” Knighten said in the release.
The report, “The Gap: A Shortage of Affordable Rental Homes,” also found:
- New rental construction over the past decade largely has been geared toward high-end rental development
- No state has an adequate supply of housing affordable and available to modest renter households
- There is a shortage of nearly 7 million affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income renter households
- 37 affordable and available rental homes exist for every 100 modest renter households, and 70% percent of those households spend more than half of their income on rent
The Idaho Asset Building Network and the National Low Income Housing Coalition are nonprofits based in Boise and Washington, D.C., respectively.
To read the full report, visit reports.nlihc.org/gap.