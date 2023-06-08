Support Local Journalism


BOISE — The sound of a gentle ringing bell was met by cheers from the people gathered on the fifth floor of JUMP on Thursday. The ring signified the successful repair of a broken item and was one of many over the next couple hours.

The city and JUMP hosted Boise’s first Repair Café on Thursday evening; another one will be held Aug. 10.

Volunteers help to repair damaged clothing and textiles during Repair Café at JUMP in downtown Boise.
Dale Podolan works to repair an iron during Repair Cafe at JUMP in downtown Boise on Thursday.

