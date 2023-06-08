BOISE — The sound of a gentle ringing bell was met by cheers from the people gathered on the fifth floor of JUMP on Thursday. The ring signified the successful repair of a broken item and was one of many over the next couple hours.
The city and JUMP hosted Boise’s first Repair Café on Thursday evening; another one will be held Aug. 10.
At the event, community members brought in a variety of household items such as vacuums, a popcorn maker, a lamp, a purse strap, a boombox, books, clothes with broken zippers, a Nespresso machine, an electric mobility scooter, and a coffee grinder that had been jammed up after it was used to grind peppercorns — an inadvisable use of the appliance.
Although Thursday’s event was Boise’s first of its kind, more than 2,500 Repair Cafés are held worldwide, according to repaircafe.org.
The concept began with Martine Postma, who organized the first Repair Café in Amsterdam in 2009 as a way to advance sustainability at the local level, the website states. Postma later founded Repair Café International Foundation, which has supported local groups since 2011.
Melissa Stoner and Catherine Milner, of Boise’s Curb It program, had been looking for ways to help reduce waste and the idea of extending items’ lifespans came up. The Repair Café concept came to their attention, and “it seemed like a natural fit here in Boise,” Stoner previously told the Idaho Press.
The city worked together with JUMP to recruit volunteers with various skills, such as woodworking, fixing electronics and sewing. On Thursday evening, these volunteers manned a variety of repair stations, where those who came in were sent to see if their item could be restored.
Dan Beyer, the JUMP Make Studio program manager, worked with the city to put on the event, utilizing not only the space but the many tools available from Make Studio. Beyer said JUMP wants to do more events like the Café that bring together the community.
Mary Glynn Wilford of Boise brought in her popcorn maker that she had only had since Christmas. It stopped working around January, she said.
“I was so disappointed,” Wilford said. “... I love my popcorn.”
Volunteer Bill Lloyd said the bearing on the device’s lower motor was stuck. Lloyd had been an electrical engineer, and got involved through his history with volunteering with the Discovery Center.
On the other side of the room, Adam McCoy and Caleb Ashcraft worked on a nearly 20-year-old Bose sound system.
McCoy got involved because he knew Stoner and is a self-described “tinkerer.”
“Increasingly, I’ve been more frustrated that modern manufacturers don’t let us repair their products,” McCoy said.
Ashcraft is the manager of the Boise State University MakerLab and echoed the frustration over the difficulty of repairing modern electronics in favor of constantly buying new.
“The right to repair is an ever-growing movement,” he said.
Acceptable items had to be less than 50 pounds and able to be carried in, such as clothing, linens, toys, small kitchen appliances, vacuums, tools, wood, and ceramics. The Café didn’t accept bicycles, firearms, knives, large appliances or anything that could be hazardous.
Thursday’s event and the one in August will help inform future Cafés, Stoner said. She’s hoping to expand the Repair Café to a larger series next year.
“We’re seeing this as kind of a pilot series this year,” she said.
Liz Neighbor of Boise brought in her iron that she’s had for about 10 years that had just recently stopped working. The cord had severed, and for some time she could fix it enough with electrical tape.
She was glad when she heard about the Repair Café on the news so she could get her iron back, she said of the event, “and it saves the landfill from getting overloaded.”
Those who are interested in volunteering at a Repair Café in Boise can contact Milner at cmilner@cityofboise.org.