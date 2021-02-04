BOISE — On Thursday, the House State Affairs Committee recommended passage of a bill sponsored by Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, that would end the requirement for public notices to be published in newspapers. Currently, Idaho newspapers publish these notices in print and on a free online database. If the new bill passes, government bodies would be able to publish them on their own websites instead. Similar bills have been voted down in recent years.
A public notice is the publishing of certain kinds of activity done by government bodies. It is intended to provide transparency and notify the public to allow citizens time to give input on things happening in their communities.
Weber said the majority of Americans do not get their news from print media, and it will save counties money to not have to pay newspapers for the publishing of public notices.
“Last year, the Pew Research Center reported that most Americans prefer to get their news on a screen, whether it’s from a website or social media app. In fact, Pew researchers say that two in 10 U.S. adults get their news from print newspapers,” Weber said.
However, closer examination of this Pew Research Center report shows Weber left out important details. While most Americans do prefer to get their news on a device connected to the internet, most of those Americans also said that news is still coming from news websites.
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, noted this bill would result in public notices no longer being in one place and it would be difficult to find them without intentionally looking. The website of a public cemetery district, for example, may not get checked by the community often. Armstrong brought up that there are more than 900 tax districts in Idaho. A person looking for a specific tax notice would have to look through all 900 websites to find it. Currently, they could look in the newspaper’s public notices database or read the newest notices in the printed paper.
“It’s not a good idea if your goal is to keep people informed about what’s going on in their government. … Without a legal notice in the newspaper, how would the average person learn that there is some activity going on in a governmental entity that affects them and their lives so that they would even go to the government entity’s website?” asked Jim Phillip, speaking on behalf of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Several people spoke on behalf of newspapers to testify that many do still read the newspapers. Included in that was Adams Publishing Group’s East Idaho publisher and president, Travis Quast, and Idaho Press Publisher and President Matt Davison. Some pointed out that senior citizens in particular still rely on printed news.
In a later conversation with the Post Register, Randy Simon, the media representative for the American Association of Retired Persons, said traditional media like newspapers is still “the most reliable and consistent source of information” for Idahoans over the age of 65. It is for this reason that the AARP relies on print media, mailed letters and phone calls as their primary means for contacting seniors.
“Right now, on Feb. 4, 2021, newspapers are a primary source of information for Idahoans 65+. And that’s just a fact,” said Randy Simon,
Two other testimonies came from the Idaho Association of General Contractors and the Idaho Association of Counties. The contractors’ representative was against the bill because many of their contractors still find projects through newspapers. The Idaho Association of Counties representative said counties would save $600,000 and was in favor of the bill.