BOISE — U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson secured nearly $24 million in federal funding for eight projects in Idaho, including three in Boise, his office announced this week.
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I believe I have a responsibility to balance two very important goals — the need to limit the growth of the federal government and the need to provide vitally important funding to priorities in the State of Idaho,” Simpson said in a press release that was issued Wednesday.
The largest project in Boise will direct $6.5 million toward the construction of a medical training facility for the Idaho Air National Guard at its Boise Air Terminal, adjacent to the Boise Airport. Another $700,000 will go toward rehabilitating taxi-lane D at the Boise Airport, and $787,000 will fund an update of the Idaho Grain and Ag Center.
The 124th Fighter Wing of the Idaho National Guard sponsored the medical training facility project at its Boise terminal. The facility will be 10,550 square feet, and will include classroom space, examination rooms, laboratories, record storage, and administrative space.
“This project will provide a facility that complies with patient privacy requirements and space authorized for military medical and training functions,” the release said.
The project also funds the demolition of three “sub-standard” buildings totaling 7,951 square feet.
At the Boise Airport, the portion of taxi-lane D which connects the terminal to the runway will have its pavement removed and replaced. Just as roadways need to be repaved and maintained, so too do those at the airport, said Sean Briggs, business development manager at the airport.
“There’s certain areas that need to be resurfaced as time goes on, and this is just routine maintenance,” he said.
Over at 821 W. State Street, the Idaho Grain and Ag Center will be updated with new technology, a conference room, and a shared workspace that will facilitate convening large groups, as well as communication between local growers and growers outside the state, according to the release.
“We are so grateful to Congressman Simpson for prioritizing Idaho’s grain producers through the appropriations process,” said Stacey Satterlee, executive director of the Idaho Grain Producer’s Association. “The Congressman is a long-standing friend of Idaho agriculture, and his support of this project is yet another example of that.”
The projects were funded through the Community Project Funding process, which allows representatives to request funding toward not-for-profit grantees, according to the release. There are a variety of requirements for funding requests, including that requesters must certify that “they, their spouse, and their immediate family have no financial interest in the projects they request,” according to the release.
The other five projects funded through the Community Project Funding process are $3 million to build affordable housing for Habitat Humanity in Idaho Falls; $1.3 million to expand education in animal science and rangeland management and training at the University of Idaho’s Rinker Rock Creek Ranch field station in Hailey; $4.2 million to modernize the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois; $7 million to support the Shoshone Bannock Tribe Fire and EMS services in Fort Hall; and $100,000 to support workforce training programs at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.