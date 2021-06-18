NAMPA — Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher has been diagnosed with cancer, the second-term congressman from Meridian announced Thursday.
In a, Fulcher said the cancer — located in his renal system, an area of organs that includes the kidneys — is "treatable," and he expects to make a full recovery.
"No one likes to hear the 'C' word, especially when having a discussion with their physician, but as many of you have previously experienced … sometimes it happens," he wrote. "As a Christian, I believe things happen for a reason. This is a time for me to learn and grow from what many of you already have personal appreciation for. By the time it’s over I will be better educated, have more compassion for those with similar experiences, have increased appreciation for our healthcare system, and be a better person!"
Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo shared Fulcher's post, adding, "I will pray for my friend Russ and his family on this journey to a full and complete recovery. He’s a strong and resilient fighter and I know his faith and determination will prevail."
Fulcher is serving his second term representing Idaho's 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
While undergoing treatment, Fulcher wrote, he "will be diligent in continuing" his congressional duties.
"As always, should you need assistance working through federal issues or have policy concerns, do not hesitate to contact one of my offices," he wrote. "Thank you for your understanding, and your prayers!"