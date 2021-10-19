Originally published Oct. 17 on KTVB.COM.
Idaho Republican First District Congressman Russ Fulcher has been battling renal cancer and recently completed chemotherapy treatments, but told KTVB.COM he plans to run for reelection in 2022.
Fulcher announced his diagnosis in June.
In the following excerpts from the KTVB interview, he discusses his cancer battle and his stance on the infrastructure bills being debated in Congress:
Rep. Russ Fulcher: It’s been going pretty well and I feel pretty good. There were two major processes that were recommended for my situation. One was chemotherapy and another was surgery to clean up what the chemotherapy didn’t get. I’m completely done with the first part of that. It is not for the faint of heart. I have learned so much, and I have such an appreciation now for people who go through this and have been through this and have to deal with it on a more regular basis. (I’m) so thankful for the technology we have, for the systems that we’ve got. Things are going pretty well, and with God’s blessing here within a couple of months this will be totally done.
KTVB: Has this battle had an impact on whether or not you will run again in 2022?
Fulcher: No, I’m planning on running in ‘22, and there’s no reason why, like I say, hopefully, this should be totally in the rearview mirror in the next 60 days or so.
KTVB: Congressman Simpson (said) that he’ll vote against the $1.2 trillion bill that would improve America’s roads, bridges, water quality, airports and broadband, but both Sens. Crapo and Risch voted for it, basically arguing that it was the lesser of two evils compared to the $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” bill and this $1.2 trillion bill doesn’t raise taxes because it’s using unspent coronavirus relief money. Do you have any support for it, or are you against it?
Fulcher: I’ll be opposing it, and it’s because the circumstances have changed. By the way, I don’t criticize my colleagues for their actions. They were working under a different set of circumstances over on the Senate side. They had a standalone bill, and that’s not the case on the House side. On the House side, it’s going to be coupled with the $3.5 trillion, and that’s with a t, socialization bill that is going to be combined with that for some total of 5-plus trillion. Some argue that it will actually work out to be more than that. So, I can’t support those types of things. Once again, this is not sustainable. We can’t continue down this path.
A full video of Fulcher’s interview with KTVB is available on KTVB’s YouTube page.
