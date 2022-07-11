U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, is cosponsoring a bill that would eliminate the federal tax on firearms and ammunition that funds wildlife conservation in the U.S.
The bill, called the RETURN (Repealing Excise Tax on Unalienable Rights Now) our Constitutional Rights Act, was introduced recently by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia. If passed, the bill would repeal the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which places an 11% tax on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment and distributes the proceeds to state governments for wildlife projects.
The proposal has aroused a firestorm of opposition from hunting, conservation and gun rights groups in Idaho and across the country; the Idaho Fish and Game Department reports that since 1939, it has received $263.6 million in Pittman-Robertson funds, including $21.3 million in fiscal year 2022; that was 16% of the department’s budget.
Fulcher represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, which takes in the western portion of the state from the Nevada border to Canada.
Clyde and Fulcher argue the bill affirms the Second Amendment, but many hunting, conservation and gun rights groups oppose the bill and have pointed out that it was originally hunters and gun owners who called for the Pittman-Robertson Act.
“Hunters are proud of our decades-long contribution to conservation in America. And this bill is out of touch with our community,” said Rob Thornberry, Idaho Field Representative of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.
Thornberry said the bill is a bad idea and the conservation partnership will work to prevent the bill from advancing further in Congress. The organization is a nonprofit coalition of conservation organizations and outdoor related businesses who seek to increase federal funding for conservation while preserving access for hunters and fishers.
Brian Brooks, executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, called the RETURN Act a “direct assault on wildlife conservation and hunters.”
“Congressman Fulcher and the other 57 cosponsors should know better,” Brooks said in a news release. “Eighty-five years ago, hunters and gun owners self-imposed this excise tax to give back and ensure we would have robust wildlife populations to pursue. It was wildly popular then as it is now. I bet you can’t find a single sportsman that wants this, that wouldn’t gladly pay for the resource we cherish.”
“Pride in wildlife conservation funding is so ingrained in the American hunter,” he added. “We’re really at a loss that this is being considered.”
Both Fulcher and Clyde defend the RETURN Act as a response to a Democratic proposal to place a 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons, which they believe would negatively affect funding for the Pittman-Robertson program due to guns becoming more expensive and less accessible. That proposal was introduced June 12 by Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer.
Fifty-eight House Republicans have cosponsored the RETURN Act; they don’t include Idaho’s other congressman, 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson.
The RETURN Act would replace funding from the Pittman-Robertson Act by allocating $800 million or less to the wildlife conservation account from funds generated by the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Mineral Leasing Act. Both acts generate revenue from leases for offshore oil and gas drilling and coal, oil, natural gas, and other mineral uses on federal land; that money currently goes to the general fund.
“By eliminating this punitive tax on gun owners and securing a new funding source for programs important to sportsmen and conservationists, we seek to affirm not only the Second Amendment but our duty to be responsible stewards of our resources,” Fulcher said in a statement.
However, Pittman-Robertson funds to states in fiscal year 2022 exceeded $1.1 billion.
Fulcher touted his original co-sponsorship of the bill on Facebook, saying, “Recent Democratic proposals — including one to place a 1,000% tax on semi-automatic weapons — would have a deeply negative effect on the sales of these weapons, and as a result, the funding for the Pittman-Robertson programs. The RETURN Act recognizes this and remedies that by having funding come from revenue generated by energy development on federal land and waters instead.”
Fulcher, who did not respond to multiple messages from the Post Register over the course of three days, defended the proposal in a Friday morning interview with Neal Larson, a conservative eastern Idaho radio show host.
During Fulcher’s interview with Larson, he said the funds generated from the Pittman-Robertson Act are “worth keeping” and that he believes the RETURN Act protects those funds.
Clyde, the bill’s lead sponsor, said in a news release, “I firmly believe that no American should be taxed on their enumerated rights, which is why I intend to stop the Left’s tyranny in its tracks by eliminating the federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition.”
Pittman-Robertson funds are used for wildlife restoration and conservation, hunter education and gun safety training.
In May, 43 hunting, conservation, and gun rights groups across the U.S. including the National Rifle Association signed a letter opposing changes to the Pittman-Robertson Act.
“We are united in our shared support for the current ‘user pays-public benefits’ system of wildlife funding. Among other things, generating all Pittman-Robertson funding from alternative sources would negatively impact our community’s unique relationship with state fish and wildlife agencies,” the letter said.
Virgil Moore, retired director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and past president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, told the Lewiston Tribune that without Pittman-Robertson there wouldn’t be the high level of professional wildlife management the nation enjoys today. Funding from the act and the Dingle-Johnson Act that places a similar excise tax on fishing equipment allowed states to hire professional, college-educated biologists, the Tribune reported.
“The fishing, the hunting and the conservation that has resulted from Pittman-Robertson and Dingle-Johnson funds is off the charts,” Moore told the Tribune. “It’s probably the most successful federal-state partnership program in existence. Any thought of messing around with it, without bringing all the people involved with it together, is not very sound thinking in regards to the conservation and wildlife needs of this nation.”
Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.