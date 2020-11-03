BOISE — The race for Idaho’s 1st District congressional seat was hotly contested this year, with a first-term GOP incumbent facing off against an energetic Democratic challenger and an outspoken Libertarian combat veteran.
But as the results came in on election night, it appeared that incumbent GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher was easily headed toward a second two-year term over his challengers Rudy Soto and Joe Evans in the heavily Republican district. As of 10:45 p.m., Fulcher had 64% to Soto’s 33%, while Evans was at just over 3%.
“I’m not blind to the fact that we still have many challenges," Fulcher told supporters over a live stream. Idaho Republicans canceled their traditional election-night watch party on Monday, opting for a virtual event instead amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of the day before the election, 55% of the district’s registered voters were registered Republicans, while 13% were registered Democrats, and 31% were unaffiliated with any party. Just 1% were registered Libertarians.
Soto said, “I feel great about where we’re at and how we’ve conducted the campaign. We’ve put it all out on the field.” He said he "most definitely" will run for office again.
Fulcher, 58, is a former five-term state senator who has worked for high tech firms and was raised on a Meridian dairy farm. He unsuccessfully challenged then-Gov. Butch Otter in the 2014 GOP primary.
In his initial term in the U.S. House, Fulcher has aligned himself with the conservative Freedom Caucus, and been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. He’s a former board member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Soto, 34, is a Nampa native, enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and son of a Mexican immigrant. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and worked as a congressional staffer in Washington, D.C. and as legislative director for the National Indian Gaming Association.
Soto spent two months traveling the sprawling 1st District in a campaign-decorated RV, meeting with voters in towns large and small along the way and focusing on health care. He also aired campaign ads on TV, something Fulcher never did this year. Fulcher declined to debate Soto.
Evans, 52, is a veteran of three tours with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, who first ran for office as a Libertarian seeking a state Senate seat in 2018. He called for bringing American troops home.