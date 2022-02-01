BOISE — A House committee late Tuesday voted 14-2 along straight party lines to approve HB 442, Meridian Rep. Joe Palmer’s bill to erase the city of Boise’s regulations on rental application fees and forbid any local regulation of rental fees statewide.
The vote followed a hearing that stretched for more than two hours and saw testimony overwhelmingly against the proposal. But the House Business Committee, with only its two minority Democrats dissenting, voted to send the bill to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass.”
“We need to be a business-friendly state,” Palmer told the committee. “If we want people to build apartments here and have housing, we need to be friendly. … This is good, responsible business.”
Opponents, ranging from the city of Boise to the Association of Idaho Cities to citizens, renters, housing advocates and a major apartment-building owner, decried the proposal, saying Boise’s 2019 ordinance was aimed at large, out-of-state owners who were unnecessarily exploiting renters in an exceedingly tight housing market, charging as much as $190 per rental application even when considering numerous applicants for the same apartment.
Kendra Knighten of the Idaho Asset-Building Network said, “Rapidly increasing rental prices and a shortage of affordable homes are making it significantly more difficult for Idahoans to find affordable and available places to live. For example, Idaho rents have grown three times faster than renters’ incomes over the last 30 years. … Finding a home that is affordable and available is becoming more difficult, time-consuming and expensive, and applicants submit one application after another. HB 442 will make this difficult situation even worse for families across Idaho.”
Michael Prentiss, who owns a real estate investment company and operates hundreds of apartments, told the lawmakers, “If you don’t put a cap on it, it’s going to push more people to the edge of being homeless. I don’t think it’s right or fair.”
“If you pass this, it’s going to hurt a lot of people,” he warned.
Marisa Keith, a social worker who works with low-income families and people with disabilities, said, “Let the cities and counties and the local governments do what is best for their constituents.”
Ten people testified against the bill; while three spoke in favor.
“The free market does not put a gun to anybody’s head to either rent a particular property or rent to a particular tenant,” self-described “mom-and-pop landlord” Don May told the committee.
“Make no mistake that the rental fee application ordinance currently in Boise is a form of rent control,” he said. “It is an unnecessary overreach by the government into our entrepreneurial lives.”
Paul Smith, representing both the Idaho and Utah Apartment Associations, said, “This is a bill about markets, this is a bill about freedom, and this is a bill about business.”
Boise City Councilor Lisa Sanchez, author of the Boise city ordinance, told the lawmakers, “I urge you not to move forward HB 442. I believe it will harm our community.”
“I urge you not to make life harder for Boiseans or Idahoans,” she said.
Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, accused Sanchez of personally benefiting from the city ordinance because she’s a renter herself. Sanchez said she personally has never paid a rental application fee, and heard from constituents young and old that the fees were becoming a problem before she proposed the ordinance.
Ferch, a landlord, said, “I just can’t get my head around where we need to start meddling into the minutiae of these kinds of things. Where do we stop?” He questioned whether because he didn’t like the price of gas he should propose a law calling for a lower price; or whether fees a real-estate attorney might charge him would be unfairly high.
Ferch repeatedly questioned those speaking against the bill, asking Prentiss, “How can we or somebody else be the arbiter of fairness?”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, said, “Who is the arbiter of fairness? A government elected by the people is the arbiter of fairness. We do it every single day in this building. … We decide what regulations are fair.”
Berch said, “I believe in a free market, absolutely, but government does play a role in protecting people from forces beyond their control. And a government plays this rightful role to protect consumers from bad actors. This bill protects bad actors … from consumers.”
Ferch proposed similar legislation last year, but it failed.
This year’s bill still would need passage in the full House and approval from both a Senate committee and the full Senate, followed by the governor’s signature, to become law.