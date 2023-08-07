Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — One of the nation’s largest gatherings of historic warplanes is unfolding this week in the Treasure Valley.

The 21st Annual Warbird Roundup will take place at the Warhawk Air Museum Saturday and Sunday. Gates open both days at 8:30 a.m. with planes taking flight in the morning and afternoon until about 2 p.m.

Three WWII fighter planes, a P-51 Mustang, a P-47 Thunderbolt, and a P-40 Warhawk perform a flyover during the annual Warbird Roundup at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa in August 2019.

