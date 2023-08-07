The iconic nose art of the Republic P-47 “Dottie Mae” rises above the crowd as vintage military aircraft from across the country gather during the annual Warbird Roundup at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa in August 2019.
"Suzy," a Curtis P-40N, sits amid other WWII era during the annual Warbird Roundup at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa in August 2019. Restored to flying condition in 2008, the airframe was recovered from a South Pacific jungle in 1974.
NAMPA — One of the nation’s largest gatherings of historic warplanes is unfolding this week in the Treasure Valley.
The 21st Annual Warbird Roundup will take place at the Warhawk Air Museum Saturday and Sunday. Gates open both days at 8:30 a.m. with planes taking flight in the morning and afternoon until about 2 p.m.
Guest speaker Bob Cardin will take the floor at noon. Cardin was the project manager for the recovery of the P-38 Lightning Glacier Girl that crash-landed in Greenland in July 1942 and was buried under 268 feet of ice. He also oversaw the plane’s 10-year restoration.
“We are so honored to be putting on this 21st Annual Warbird Roundup to honor our nation’s history and the veterans that have given the ultimate sacrifice to allow the public to see these cool planes and artifacts up close,” Warhawk Air Museum Executive Director Carson Spear said. “It truly is an honor for us.”
With that said, the assortment of warplanes figures to be a significant hit.
According to Heather Moore, Education and Communication Director at the Warhawk Air Museum, there are usually about 20 planes on display during the roundup. This year’s include current Warhawk Air Museum fixtures — a P-51C Mustang, P-40N and P-40E.
Particularly notable warplanes coming to the Warhawk from various parts of the United States include a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, a P-38, an F4U-1A Corsair and a P-51H that is the only one currently flying in the world.
According to the museum’s website, “Our knowledgeable announcers and pilots educate the crowd about each of the warbirds including their history, interesting facts, and importance to our country.”
Moore said traditionally the Warbird Roundup can bring about 6,000 visitors from throughout the country to the museum during the two-day event.
“Oh yes — it’s pretty huge,” Moore said.
Attendees can see the planes up close and personal outside the museum before and after takeoff. While flying lasts until 2 p.m., visitors will have full access to the museum which is open until 5.
There will also be food trucks, additional vendors, an armored SWAT team, military recruiters and representatives from Mission43 on hand.
“We’re honored to do this for the city of Nampa and Idaho,” Spear said.