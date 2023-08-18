This Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, 1:10 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Hilary, right, off Mexico’s Pacific coast. It grew rapidly to Category 4 strength and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing “significant and rare impacts” including extensive flooding. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch has been issued for Southern California, the first time it has ever done that.
BOISE — A Category 4 hurricane that is building steam off of Mexico’s Pacific coast will likely have residual effects in the Treasure Valley.
Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly, with sustained winds near 145 mph early Friday and another push of strength expected after that before starting to weaken. Nevertheless, it was expected to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night and could reach Southern California on Sunday as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing “significant and rare impacts” including extensive flooding.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said there was a substantial danger of flash flooding in an area stretching from San Diego to Las Vegas.
While the storm won’t necessarily hit the Treasure Valley with such gusto, significant weather impacts in the region are expected.
Heavy rainfall is predicted on Sunday and Monday, while temperatures – which have been at or over 100 degrees throughout the week, including a record 105 degrees Wednesday in Boise – are forecasted to drop into the mid-70s.
Les Colin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said Sunday’s rainfall is a result of monsoon weather that can come to the Treasure Valley during the summer months.
Monday’s forecast, however, is the direct result of the tropical storm. Colin said that rainfall could carry over into Tuesday.
“The hurricane is at its strongest over the warm water. Once it comes inland it loses its energy, a lot of its wind,” he said. “A lot of the moisture comes out as rain. These storms have an exceptional amount of rain in them.”
Colin said hurricanes that form where Hilary is located typically go to the west and northwest. This one, however, is headed directly north.
“It will come directly into our area as it breaks apart,” Colin said. “That’s a very unusual track.”
Colin said the last time a similar weather pattern came through the Treasure Valley was Sept. 11, 1976, as a result of Tropical Storm Kathleen. He said that storm set many of the Treasure Valley’s short-term rain records including 1.1 inches of precipitation falling in an hour, “which is extreme.”
Colin said it’s possible that similar rainfall comes as a result of this storm.
“We could have that. The question is, when it rains heavily like that, it doesn’t hit everywhere the same way. There is a certain amount of randomness,” he said.
“There’s so much moisture in this thing, we’re almost certainly going to get a heavy hit from these showers.”