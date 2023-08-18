Tropical Weather Hilary

This Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, 1:10 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Hilary, right, off Mexico’s Pacific coast. It grew rapidly to Category 4 strength and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing “significant and rare impacts” including extensive flooding. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch has been issued for Southern California, the first time it has ever done that.

 Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOISE — A Category 4 hurricane that is building steam off of Mexico’s Pacific coast will likely have residual effects in the Treasure Valley.

Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly, with sustained winds near 145 mph early Friday and another push of strength expected after that before starting to weaken. Nevertheless, it was expected to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night and could reach Southern California on Sunday as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing “significant and rare impacts” including extensive flooding.

