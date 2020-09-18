CALDWELL — The relief fund Ayuda Para Nuestras Familias (Help for Our Families) is accepting applications from agricultural workers or immigrants dealing with financial burden due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance, which is in charge of raising support for the fund, was formed in response to the pandemic as a way to provide resources for farmworkers during COVID-19. The alliance is made up of nine farmworker and immigrant advocacy organizations.
Idaho’s agricultural and immigrant families have likely not taken time off or adjusted to working from home during the pandemic, as many others in Idaho have. Their continued work in the fields puts workers at risk for contracting COVID-19.
In order to apply for moneys from the fund, applicants must be an agricultural worker and or an immigrant who lives in Idaho and is experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic. The Idaho Immigrant Resource Alliance has given priority to those who are undocumented, who have lost their wages due to COVID-19, who are at high risk of contracting the virus and who may have gotten sick or are caring for loved ones who have the virus.
The first round of applications are now being accepted until Sept. 25. Application will be accepted in English and Spanish.
Please contact, Community Council of Idaho to apply at 208-454-1652, 317 Happy Day Blvd, Ste. 250, Caldwell, ID 83607, or online at communitycouncilofidaho.org/ayuda/