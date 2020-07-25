Relay for Life Meridian

Relay for Life celebrates cancer survivors, honors lost loved ones, and raises money to support cancer research and other efforts.

 Courtesy of Maryann Rogers

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Ada County is going virtual after being suspended during the pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Ada County has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8. Residents are invited to join their local Relay For Life on Aug. 8 live streaming on Facebook and YouTube, according to a press release.

“We are collecting photos and videos from cancer survivors, caregivers, and members of our local community of how cancer has touched their lives,” event co-lead Armalene Matson said in the release. “We hope that sharing these stories will connect people with shared journeys like we normally would on the track at an in-person Relay For Life event.”

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and services to get patients the care and support they need where possible, according to the release. Visit relayforlife.org/adacountyid for more information about the virtual event and how you can participate.

“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” event co-lead Whitney Stoolman said in the release. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”

Saturday

Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.

Garden City — Tag You’re It!, 9 a.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.

Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, opens 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.

Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, opens 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.

Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.

Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.

Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.

Boise — Instagram Live — Helen Corcoran — Queen of Coin and Whispers, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.

Caldwell — Terrace Drive-In theater. Blake Sheldon and special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins Encore drive-in theater concert. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.

Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In. Blake Sheldon and special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins Encore drive-in theater concert. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.

Tags

Load comments