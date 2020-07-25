The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Ada County is going virtual after being suspended during the pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the previously scheduled Relay For Life of Ada County has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8. Residents are invited to join their local Relay For Life on Aug. 8 live streaming on Facebook and YouTube, according to a press release.
“We are collecting photos and videos from cancer survivors, caregivers, and members of our local community of how cancer has touched their lives,” event co-lead Armalene Matson said in the release. “We hope that sharing these stories will connect people with shared journeys like we normally would on the track at an in-person Relay For Life event.”
Funds raised help the American Cancer Society to continue cancer research, the 24/7 helpline, and services to get patients the care and support they need where possible, according to the release. Visit relayforlife.org/adacountyid for more information about the virtual event and how you can participate.
“During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” event co-lead Whitney Stoolman said in the release. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will stand together with us, even when we’re apart.”
Saturday
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Garden City — Tag You’re It!, 9 a.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, opens 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, opens 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Boise — Instagram Live — Helen Corcoran — Queen of Coin and Whispers, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books.
Caldwell — Terrace Drive-In theater. Blake Sheldon and special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins Encore drive-in theater concert. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Parma — Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In. Blake Sheldon and special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins Encore drive-in theater concert. Tickets: ticketmaster.com.