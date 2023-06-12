Reject Boise Upzone rally

Members of Reject Boise Upzone, a group that's been vocal about concerns with Boise's proposed zoning code rewrite, held a rally on Saturday at Boise City Hall. 

Originally published June 10 on KTVB.COM.

BOISE — The city of Boise kicked off its week-long hearings on the zoning code rewrite on Monday with testimony from Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane and representatives from neighborhood associations throughout the city.

