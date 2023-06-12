Originally published June 10 on KTVB.COM.
BOISE — The city of Boise kicked off its week-long hearings on the zoning code rewrite on Monday with testimony from Planning and Development Services Director Tim Keane and representatives from neighborhood associations throughout the city.
The proposed zoning code has sparked many emotions, what the mayor called an "important" conversation, and lots of passionate citizen input as Boise tries to decide what it will be in the future.
“We are not in a place, nor is any city and any place, to say change won't happen; of course it will,” Keane said. “We're in a city, change happens every day. The only thing we can be sure about is that things will change.”
City councilmembers questioned Keane about water supply, how long neighborhood associations could speak for at public hearings and the history of the rewrite and its changes.
Barber Valley Neighborhood Association Vice President Rob Stark said the association was worried about the time neighborhood associations get at public hearings.
Stark also said city council's direction for developments need to be more enforceable. He said he wanted to make sure any unintended consequences or errors in the rewrite could be easily fixed if it's passed.
Mayor Lauren McLean also said the public can come and testify Tuesday and Wednesday if they haven’t signed up. She said there are many people who are signed up to testify already. Beyond the city council chambers, Boiseans have already made their voices heard, either through public comment, emails, postcards or in one case, a rally.
Dozens rallied outside of Boise City Hall on Saturday to call on Boise City Council to reject the city's proposed zoning code rewrite.
In April, the Boise Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the rewrite, which maps out the future design and development of the entire city. City officials say one of its themes is increasing density, which means more homes with smaller footprints.
Boise Planning & Zoning's recommendation was sent to city council, which began hearing public testimony Monday and will make a decision on approving or rejecting the rewrite on Thursday.
Before that happens, Reject Boise Upzone, a group that's been vocal about concerns with the rewrite, held a rally to raise awareness ahead of the hearing.
"This will impact every resident of our city, whether you're in the upzone or whether you're not in the upzone," Mark Phillips of Reject Boise Upzone said.
Phillips said the impact is one more Boiseans should have a voice in.
"In our experience, most Boiseans don't even know that this is happening," Phillips said.
The grassroots citizens group is calling for a delay on the zoning code decision until after Boise City Council district elections in November.
"Our general concern is - why the rush? We feel it is very disingenuous to be doing this upzone right before the 2023 redistricting goes into place," Phillips said. "Districts 2, 3 and 4 in the city currently do not have elected representation, even though they will bear about 80% of the brunt of this impact. It's very concerning to us. Of course, we also speak for the voiceless, the elderly on fixed incomes, the lower-income people, and we just want to have a voice for everyone."
One of the group's main concerns is housing density; they argue the zoning code rewrite singles out some neighborhoods that offer affordable housing.
Reject Boise Upzone says the changes would bring gentrification, higher rents and higher property taxes.
"Developers build new housing, and they never can build that new housing that is as affordable as what they've destroyed. It's very sad," Phillips said. "It's very well-known in the planning community that adding density will never give you affordability. Vancouver has quadrupled their density over the last few decades, and it's one of the most expensive cities in Canada."
Some groups, like Neighbors for Boise, disagree.
Last week, 18 faith leaders affiliated with the housing advocacy group wrote a letter voicing their support for the zoning code rewrite. One of the letter's signees is Pastor Duane Anders from the Cathedral of the Rockies.
"The new code opens some doors for us in the city that are not there now," Anders said. "It allows us to move from duplexes to tri and quads. It allows us to build a little bit higher, it just creates some infill - and maybe we stop the sprawl in the valley, we keep the city a little tighter. And maybe it allows us to create some affordable housing in places that right now are no longer affordable."
The city of Boise zoning code was adopted in 1966, and hasn't seen any major changes since.
"The city has been working for a number of years, with constituents in the city having chances to respond and be active in the zoning rewrite," Anders said.
Both groups plan to speak in front of Boise City Council during public testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"You might wonder why churches care about zoning, but we care about neighbors " Anders said. "Our whole focus is: how do we love our neighbor? And so if we can't create places for affordable housing, then we can't be good neighbors."
Boise has made its executive summary of the zoning code public; it can be viewed online. Click here to view it. The full 611-page adoption draft can also be viewed online. Click this link to see it.
"We all live in this city, we have an awesome city as it is," Phillips said. "We want to really keep it that way, and grow thoughtfully and consciously."
Hearings will take place at Boise City Hall in the Maryanne Jordan Council Chambers. Here is the schedule.
Monday, June 12, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.: Presentation from staff and neighborhood associations:
Tuesday, June 12, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.: Public testimony
Wednesday, June 14, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.: Public testimony
Thursday, June 15, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.: Q&A, rebuttal, deliberations and decision
The hearings will also be available to view through a live stream on the City of Boise Public Meetings YouTube channel.
Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis contributed.
