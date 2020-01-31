Ada County's first responders have begun planning their response to a possible coronavirus situation in Idaho.
“The risk of infection for Americans remains low and with these and our previous actions we are working to keep the risk low,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a press conference Friday.
In a national call with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Idaho Health and Welfare officials and first responders learned about the protocols to use in order to lessen the chance of first responders contracting the illness, should it spread to Idaho.
"Currently, we're working with the ACCESS (Ada County City Emergency Services System) and CDC to come up with those, so it's in an infancy state," Cameo Akins, a training captain with Ada County Paramedics, said after the call.
CDC officials advised paramedic teams and first responders to do the same thing they normally do for any "novel unknown": Wear masks, goggles and gloves to minimize the chances of getting infected. That protocol will be taken up by every city's fire department and all of Ada County's paramedics, according to Akins.
"Our policies aren't changing for the coronavirus. We're just reiterating safety precautions," she said.
While the CDC's website says it is unclear how "easily or sustainably" the 2019 Novel Coronavirus or 2019-nCoV is spreading, CDC officials believe it is now being transmitted person-to-person.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath combined with mild to severe respiratory illness, according to the CDC's website.
Niki Forbing-Orr, a public information manager for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said Idaho public health officials were closely monitoring the coronavirus situation.
"Right now, there's no general risk for someone in Idaho coming down with the coronavirus unless they were in China in the last 14 days," Forbing-Orr said, and advised people to be aware of respiratory illnesses and the general situation.
"Our number one concern from a public health standpoint is containing the virus and keeping people from getting sick," Forbing-Orr said.
Idaho's health department is in contact with other states, the CDC and local health providers regarding the coronavirus threat, Forbing-Orr said, and will continue to monitor the situation.