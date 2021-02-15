The Race to Robie Creek, a Boise race known as the toughest half-marathon in the Northwest, is going virtual this year.
The race, traditionally held at high noon on the third Saturday in April, was called off last year early on in the pandemic.
This year, participants are encouraged to "run/walk/crawl/hike/skip/saunter 13.1 miles" between April 1-18.
"You can complete the 13.1 miles however and wherever you choose," the race website reads. "Do all 13.1 miles at one time or break it up into different days. There is no designated course. Spread out and be creative. You choose your own adventure this year. Let’s all 'Run Through It!'"
Race sign-ups opened Monday at www.robiecreek.com and go through 9 p.m. March 8 or until filled.
The popular race started in the 1970s and is organized by the Rocky Canyon Sail Toads, Ink. The race course starts at Fort Boise Park and climbs through Rocky Canyon, over Aldape Summit and down to the finish line near Robie Creek. On a normal year, more than 2,000 runners participate, and race entries typically sell out in minutes.
Everyone who registers for this year’s event will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win one free guaranteed entry into the Race to Robie Creek 2022, the website states. Anyone who signed up for last year's race and donated their entry fee after it was canceled will also be guaranteed a spot in 2022.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to charities.