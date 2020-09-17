It is not too late to sign up for St. Luke’s (virtual) Fit One 2020 fundraiser. You can run or walk a 5K, 10K or half marathon anywhere, but the fundraiser portion only counts if you register by Friday. Due to current air quality conditions, the race timeframe has been extended to Sept. 30. Money raised from FitOne entry fees supports St. Luke’s Children’s along with community health initiatives aimed at children and families, according to a press release from St. Luke’s.
Instead of waking up early to join a large group in downtown Boise to run a pre-determined course, participants track their own course and time in the digital realm by using the RaceJoy app while running or walking on their own terms and in their favorite location.
St. Luke’s FitOne will supply the race shirts, bibs, medals and virtual cheers and high-fives. This year, a big chunk of entry fees will build a walking/running track at Garfield Elementary School and one in the Notus community.
Registration is $30 and is available at FitOneBoise.org. On social media please use the hashtag #FitOneBoise and @FitOneBoise on Twitter and Instagram.
Thursday
Garden City — RV Show & Sale all day at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Online — Art in the Park online marketplace to benefit Boise Art Museum and local artists is open all day. More information: boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Attend a Brainstorming Session with Boise State University at noon.
Boise — Operatini, 5:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Caldwell — Downtown Get Down, 6 p.m., 120 S. Kimball Ave. Indian Creek Plaza.
Online — Wine, Eats, and Artifacts, 6 p.m., Idaho State Historical Society.
Nampa — DAV Chapter 13 monthly meeting, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
Friday
Meridian — Expanded Outdoor Book Displays, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — Oldies on the Plaza, 7 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza 120 S. Kimball Ave. Live music by J.R. & The Stingrays.
Idaho State Museum offers virtual and on-site programming for students
The Idaho State Museum has announced it is making available virtual and on-site programming that aligns with Idaho State Education standards and provides content to supplement school curriculum, including primary source images, documents, and artifacts. Hands-on activity kits and instructions can also be provided.
Registration can be by entire classroom or individual students in grades K-12 who may be participating in remote learning. On-site field trip programs can be scheduled for classrooms or groups of 10 or more Tuesday through Friday. Virtual field trip programs are also available, according to the release, and individual students can also register for programs.
Pre-registration is required and available at history.idaho.gov/field-trip-form/. The Idaho State Museum is at 610 Julia Davis Drive in Boise.