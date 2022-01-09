Youth who want to register for Idaho's third annual eCYBERMISSION competition must do so by Jan. 12.
The national, web-based STEM challenge for students in grades sixth through ninth tasks participants to explore how science, technology, engineering and math apply to their world while working as a team to solve problems in their communities.
The Idaho STEM Action Center partners with the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program and the National Science Teachers Association to bring the popular competition to the Gem State.
Registration is free.
"Our eCYBERMISSION students are engaging in a real-world, research-based competition, just like with our Idaho Science & Engineering Fairs and our Idaho Exhibition of Ideas competitions," STEM Action Center Executive Director Dr. Kaitlin Maguire said in a news release. "They will find this experience invaluable as they transition into the workforce. And with eCYBERMISSION being a virtual competition, it is accessible to all Idaho students."
The STEM Action Center will award public formal and informal educators advising the winning state teams that place first, second and third with awards of $1,000, $500 and $250, respectively. The cash prizes will be administered through their school or organization for STEM supplies in their teaching environment to sustain the eCYBERMISSION program.
In addition, the U.S. Army will give each student on a first-place state-winning team a Series EE U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $1,000 in matured value. It also will give each student on a second-place state-winning team a Series EE U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $500 in matured value. Additional cash prizes will be awarded to regional finalists, regional winners and national winners.
Educators can advise teams of two-to-four students in grades sixth through ninth. Mixed-grade teams are allowed, but they will compete at the highest grade level represented on the team. Team advisors must be at least 21 years old and may register more than one team.
Teams must be registered — and students assigned to them — by Jan. 12 at 9:59 p.m. Mission folders must be submitted by March 2 at 9:59 p.m. Virtual judging takes place March 16-30. The regional judging period takes place April 25-29. State and regional winners will be notified by mid-May. The Army and National Science Teachers Association will stage a national judging and education event in the Washington, D.C., metro area June 20-24.
"STEM skills are required for Idaho's fastest-growing, in-demand and highest-paying jobs," Maguire said. "And among Idaho parents who were surveyed, 99 percent believe STEM skills will play an important role in the future, and within a decade 90 percent of jobs will require digital literacy."
For more information, and to register, visit stem.idaho.gov/ecybermission.